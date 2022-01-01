Tigres will close luxury signing next week and is a foreigner

Herrera will have his third incorporation after the arrival of Jesús Angulo and Sebastián Córdova.

Tigres prepares to sign a foreign defender in the coming days

For: Álvaro Cruz Santibanez DEC. 31. 2021

After falling in the semifinals of the Liga BBVA MX with Leon, Miguel Herrera He asked to reinforce the defense and midfield, which is why Jesús Angulo arrived after being champion with Atlas and will have as a partner the enigmatic central defender who will be official in a few days.

International media ventured to say that Samuel Gigot is the player chosen by Tigres. Play in Spartak of Moscow, is 28 years old and is the undisputed starter with the Russian squad.

Gigot twice faced the ‘Chucky’ Lozano in the Europa League and won both; won 2-3 in Naples and 2-1 in Moscow, the defender was in the starting eleven, Hirving only in Russia.

The title is priority for Tigers and the ‘Piojo’ Herrera, for this reason his intention to renew the center, where Carlos Salcedo is close to signing for a Turkish team, while Diego Reyes and Hugo Ayala will seek to compete for ownership.