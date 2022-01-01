Tiffini Hale, partner of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at The Mickey Mouse Club, passes away | Justin Timberlake | Ryan Gosling | Eint | Shows

Tiffini Talia Hale, actress of the iconic children’s program The Mickey Mouse Club, passed away on Christmas morning, December 25, as confirmed in a statement. However, his departure was made public only on the afternoon of Thursday 30.

The former child star suffered cardiac arrest weeks ago and remained in a coma until her death. He was 46 years old.

The Mickey Mouse Club

The news about the death of Tiffini Hale was mourned by the actress Deedee Magno Hall, her partner in The Mickey Mouse Club, a children’s program produced by Disney and broadcast on ABC.

“It is with a broken heart that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister Tiffini Talia Hale.” he wrote on Instagram.

Tiffini Hale joined The Mickey Mouse Club when she was 14 years old and stayed for six years until 1995. There she was part of the pop group The Party, along with Albert Fields, Chase Hampton, Deedee Magno Hall Y Damon Pampolina.

During those years, also, they participated in the program Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

Tiffini Hale was part of the pop group The Party alongside Albert Fields, Chase Hampton and Deedee Magno Hall. Photo: MMC / Instagram

Tiffini Hale’s Latest Works

Tiffini Hale’s career in front of the cameras did not prosper beyond The Mickey Mouse Club, counting only two credits. All of them as a member of The Party, appearing as a guest artist on the 1991 variety show, The Party Machine with Nia Peeples, produced by Arsenio Hall, and in the comedy Blossom (1990). Apart from that, she developed a career as a cinematographer.