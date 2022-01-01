Thor below zero. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrated the holidays in the snow with their children

Their love story has already turned eleven years old and they have fun together as in the early days. Chris Hemsworth (38) and Elsa Pataky (45) left their London home to spend Christmas with the Australian actor’s family and their three children, India Rose (9) and the twins, Tristan (7) and Sasha (7), in the mountains, although they did not specify in what a place in europe. From their Instagram accounts they shared videos of their wars with snowballs and playing with the boys. Chris’s younger brother, Liam Hemsworth, and his girlfriend, Gabriella Brook, joined the group, snowboarding and skiing, and celebrated Christmas Eve together in a spectacular cabin overlooking the hills. The next day, the Christmas celebration continued in the open air. Elsa was in charge of portraying each moment of the meeting and starred in one of the funniest videos, in which she is seen falling into the snow, pushed by Chris. “Another romantic day with my super husband,” wrote the Spanish actress on the networks. She and Chris met on a blind date and were married on Christmas 2010, just three months after making their relationship official. Today they are one of the most in love and solid couples in Hollywood.

Chris Hemsworth and one of his twins have fun in the snow.

The couple and their children Tristan and Sasha pose on the mountain on the eve of Christmas Eve.