This premium Samsung Galaxy has plummeted its price to historic lows

If you have always wanted to have a top-of-the-range Android Now is the time. Only for a limited time you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Note20 for an insane price on Amazon: 529 euros, its price lowest since launch.

This is an offer limited to 4G model in gray with which we will save a Four. Five% with respect to its official price of 949 euros. We must remember that we are facing a premium mobile launched a little over a year ago and is currently updating to Android 12 and One UI 4. In case you are interested in having the last big Note, we recommend that you do not think about it too much, since these offers tend to sell out soon.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Note20 for only 529 euros on Amazon

Whether it is for you or to give this Christmas, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 is one of the most glittering jewels of Android. For just over 500 euros you will have a mobile with a huge SuperAMOLED Plus screen of 6.7 inch and Full HD + resolution, with 8GB RAM Y 256GB of storage inside, update to Android 12 and Android 13, 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charge and 15W wireless charge, Dual SIM, NFC …

Of course, it includes the identity of the Note family, so if you are one of those who handles better with a stylus you will enjoy like a child thanks to the most improved S-Pen what includes. You can use it to increase your productivity, draw, navigate, control the camera, raise and lower the volume of the mobile, open certain applications, annotate PDF files or even edit videos.

On the other hand, when it comes to photography, the Note20 is clearly one of Samsung’s strongholds. We have one triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor and two auxiliary cameras, one of them wide-angle, 12-megapixel. In addition, it is also capable of record in 8K resolution at 24fps as well as in super-slow motion at 960fps in HD or 240fps in Full HD, also having optical stabilizer of image. On its front camera, it has a resolution of 10 megapixels and extras such as a highly advanced camera system. autofocus.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 is an elegant and powerful device designed for demanding users looking for a pocket computer more than a simple smartphone. If that is your case, for 529 euros you have at your fingertips one of the best mobile experiences of recent times, which, we insist, It will not last long.

