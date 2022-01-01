This is what Angelina Jolie’s children look like in 2021, what do they do now?

The Angels.- Always controversial: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their family that they make up with six children, now in 2021 they are all teens and young adults.

A very diverse and media family now monopolizes the red carpets with their mother, the famous actress from “Eternals” and “Maleficent”.

The image of the family that was formed more than a decade ago has been followed by the media and now the children of the Jolie-Pit couplet cause curiosity about your identity and occupations.

Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Siloh, Zahara and Maddox Who’s who in the Jolie-Pitt family?

Angelina Jolie with 5 of her children at the premiere of Eternals, on October 18 in Los Angeles. Photo: EFE / EPA / Carolione Brehman

Although it is known by few, something is known about the activities and studies of the children of which was one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood.

Shiloh

She is the first biological daughter of the Jolie-Pitt couple, she was born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, a city in Namibia. She is 15 year old and he is interested in the discipline of dance, he has been seen in classes with other children.

The young quinceañera has caused many physical comparisons with her parents, as they point out that she has very marked features of both. Photo: EFE / EPA / Vickie Flores

The gender identity of the young woman was always a topic of conversation in the media, it was never confirmed by her parents if she started a gender reassignment treatment, there are those who say that she only experiments with clothing because she was recently observed wearing a dress and an outfit reminiscent of his mother Angelina’s young days.

Shiloh’s transformation. (2014/2021) Photo: EFE / EPA / Carolione Brehman

Knox

He is the biological son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Vivienne’s twin. He was born in Nice, France on July 12, 2008. He’s 13 years old and he is still studying basic education.

The twin son of the Jolie-Pitts. Photo: EFE / EPA / Vickie Flores

Vivienne

Biological daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Knox’s twin. He’s 13 years old Interested in acting, she appeared in the 2014 Maleficent movie and starred as Princess Aurora as a child. Like his brother, he has studies in basic education.

The twin daughter of the Jolie-Pitts. Photo: EFE / EPA / Vickie Flores

Maddox

He is the first adopted child of Angelina Jolie. He is 20 years old and he was born in Cambodia and was adopted in 2002 with one year (he was born in 2001). He made several forays into film and documentaries hand in hand with his mother.

The eldest son of the family has been involved in controversy in the middle of the custody process that his parents live, he has wanted to renounce the Pitt surname, but Angelina did not approve said legal movement.

His relationship with Brad has been complicated because it was said that the actor had beaten Maddox. He is known to study at Yonsei University in Incheon, South Korea studying biochemistry.

The older brother of the Jolie-Pitt family. Photo: EFE / EPA / Vickie Flores

Pax

The boy from Vietnam was 3 years old when he was adopted and came from a Ho Chi Mihn orphanage. He will turn 18 on November 29 2021. Its adoption was controversial because it was said that Pitt did not support the decision to adopt it, those would be the differences between the two. She acts in movies and appeared with her sister in Maleficent.

Zahara

Zahara he is 16 years old and was adopted when she was 5 months old in 2005. Originally from Ethiopia she has been amazed by her acting skills, although she is still in high school and has concentrated her time in class. Zahara is also interested in humanitarian work and foundations.