They say there is a crisis in the Vergara and uncover how much they ask to release Chivas

The price of the sale of Chivas

December 31, 2021 · 16:10 hs

The Vergara family arrived, promised and did not deliver. So much Jorge Vergara What Amaury vergara They are left to duty and their chiverío shirt was too big for them. To such an extent that Orlegui adds more titles in his administration, compared to what was done with the Vergara.

Therefore, the directive of Chivas-OmnilifeAccording to the El Universal report, he asked Amaury Vergara to consider the sale of the Mexican institution. The owner realized that he needs money for his other company and for that reason, he would analyze the idea. According to journalist Gabriel Tamayo, the theme of an economic crisis sounds strong, which would even make Omnilife tremble.

According to the data of FORBES, Chivas has a cost of 300 million dollars, but Vergara would ask for a higher amount from any investor who wants to have the club and invest in the most popular institution in Mexico.

What is the price of Chivas according to Amaury Vergara?

The Mexican businessman would consider selling Chivas but would only give the team in exchange for 800 million dollars, price at which they would put up for sale.

