They reveal that George Clooney could join the Marvel Universe

MADRID, (EuropaPress) .- The Marvel Universe will continue its unstoppable expansion over the next year both in theaters and on Disney +, through its series. And precisely for one of them the House of Ideas would have contacted neither more nor less than with George Clooney.

As reported by Comicbook.com, the studio would like to Clooney as director of Moon Knight, the series in which Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spector and his alter ego, the Moon Knight.

Marco Torresin, Assistant art director, who already worked with Clooney on Hulu’s Trap 22 television where the interpreter acted and directed, discovered when visiting the official website of the Marvel hero last Wednesday, that he appeared as the director of the project.

For the moment, Moon Knight confirmed the presence behind the cameras to Mohamed Diab as the person in charge of four episodes while, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will direct another two, which means that there is very little room for maneuver so that, the Oscar-winning director of Good night and good luck gets behind the scenes in marvelita fiction.

However, if so, his participation in fiction would mean the return of Clooney to the world of superheroes since, as fans will remember, he was the protagonist of Batman and Robin, the maligned film directed by Joel Schumacher in 1998.

The Moon Knight series will also feature Ethan Hawke as one of the main characters yet to be confirmed, although rumors suggest that it will be the Sun King, or Jack Russell, the Werewolf. Also, French actor Gaspard Uliel will be Anton Mogart, one of the character’s classic villains in the staples.

Still without a release date, the Moon Knight series is expected to arrive in late 2022 or even 2023. Before other Marvel series such as She-Hulk will arrive.

