These are the series and movies that will premiere for 2022 on Apple tv +

JANUARY 2022

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Apple TV + on January 14.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s daring and fierce adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. Apple Original Films presents an A24 and IAC Films production, Macbeth’s tragedy, Based on the play by William Shakespeare, written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen.

The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Joel Coen, Frances McDormand and Robert Graf.

SERVANT – SEASON 3

The 10-episode third season of Servant will be released with the first episode on Friday January 21, 2022, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

From executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy created a rift in their marriage and opened the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The all-star cast returning for the third season of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, with the newest addition Sunita Mani (“Spirited,” “Mr. Robot,” “GLOW”).

SUPER DEAF

A charming and moving three-part animated children’s series. Based on the New York Times number one bestselling memoir and Newbery Honor winner, all episodes of Super Deaf will be released on Apple TV + on Friday, January 7, 2021.

The first trailer for the series, starring the voices of rising star Lexi Finigan, Pamela Adlon (Better Things, Bob’s Burgers), Jane Lynch (Glee, Harriet the Spy), Chuck Nice (Star talk) and Clancy Brown (Billions, Spongebob) is out now and features an original song by independent artist Waxahatchee, titled “Tomorrow.”

Super Deaf follows insightful young Cece (voiced by Lexi Finigan, who is also deaf) as she loses her hearing and discovers her inner superhero. Going to school and making new friends can be difficult. Having to do both while wearing a bulky hearing aid on your chest? That requires super powers! With a little help from her superhero alter ego, Super Sorda, Cece learns to accept what makes her extraordinary.

THE AFTER PARTY

Apple TV + announced that the long-awaited murder mystery comedy series, The Afterparty, will premiere on Friday, January 28 2022. Of the Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street), the eight-episode first season will launch with three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

The Afterparty features an all-star cast including Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Like a Boss), Sam richardson (Tomorrow War, Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life, Downhill), Ben Schwartz (Space Force, House of Lies), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project, Neighbors), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag, Stath Lets Flats) and Dave Franco (The Rental , The Disaster Artist).

Created and directed by Miller, The Afterparty is a series that It defies the genre and focuses on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful night in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visual effects to match the narrator’s perspective.

FEBRUARY 2022

SUSPICION

Friday February 4

The heartwarming eight-episode drama starring Oscar nominee actress Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction), will be released worldwide on Apple TV + with the first two episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday from February 4.

When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion falls quickly on four British citizensApparently normal, who were at the hotel on the night in question.

Thus, a transatlantic race of cat and mouse begins to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, as it is becoming clear that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious kidnapping, and who is solely to blame for being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

“SEVERANCE”

Friday February 18

In SeveranceMark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a separation procedure, surgically dividing their memories between their work and personal life. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question when Mark finds himself at the center of a mystery that forces him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

Severance reunites Emmy and DGA award winner Ben Stiller with Oscar and Emmy award winner Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora,” “Boyhood”), who stars alongside Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Step Brothers), Emmy Award Winner John Turturro (The Plot Against America, The Night Of), Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Casual), Zach Cherry (You, Succession), Dichen lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion, Altered Carbon), Jen tullock (Before You Know It, Bless This Mess), Tramell Tillman (Hunters, Dietland), Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black, Patriot) and Oscar winner Christopher Walken.

