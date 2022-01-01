These are the predictions for the romances of celebrities like JLo and Ben Affleck

    We remember the interview with Rafael Amaya, who told us about how he rose from the ashes

    02:25

  • Grupo Firme recalled its best moments of 2021 and revealed its plans for 2022

    02:12

  • These were the spiciest celebrity moments of 2021 | Hotter than chili

    01:27

  • Shawn Mendes goes through hard times after his separation from Camila Cabello

    01:05

  • They criticize Yuya for the way she shows motherhood

    01:05

  • Juan Soler reveals how long distance relationships can work

    01:05

  • Antonela Roccuzzo remembered the best of her 2021 with Lionel Messi with this family album

    01:42

  • Will the son of Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel follow in his father’s footsteps in music?

    01:08

  • These were the tragedies that marked the entertainment world in 2021

    00:52

  • Vicente Fernández, Carmen Salinas, Jaime Garza, ‘Cepillín’ and more famous people who left in 2021

    02:38

  • “I’m fine”: ‘La Chilindrina’ denies rumors about her health

    01:36

  • Goodbye 2021: the most unexpected and famous love affairs of the show business

    03:11

  • The luxurious wedding of ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez and more bombings of the show in 2021

    04:45

  • Jorge Bernal reveals what nobody knows about Suelta la Sopa

    04:37

  • We remember Pablo Lyle’s fatal punch and other shocking images of Suelta la Sopa

    05:58

  • The best paparazzi of Suelta la Sopa: Gabriel Soto, Angélica Rivera, Chiquis and more

    06:38

  • Relive some of the most memorable Suelta la Sopa interviews

    05:25

  • ‘Chespirito’, Joan Sebastian, Juan Gabriel and other idols who died in recent years

    06:23

  • This is how the life of Ninel Conde, Chiquis Rivera and other celebrities changed in the eight years of Suelta la Sopa

    06:47

