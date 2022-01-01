These are the NEGATIVE health effects of frequent consumption of SOFT DRINKS

During this holiday season it is customary to consume a wide variety of food and drinks, however, something that is taken in large quantities is carbonated drinks, but this could cause harm, so we tell you what the effects are negative on the Health by frequent consumption of refreshments or other carbonated drinks.

These drinks contain sodium, an ingredient that can affect blood pressure, causing it to increase. In addition, the bubbles that are produced are aggressive and irritating to the mucosa of the entire digestive tract. Even patients with gastritis, dyspepsia, gastroesophageal reflux, irritable bowel, diverticulosis and other digestive diseases should avoid consuming these types of drinks.

Furthermore, it should be noted that most of the refreshments or carbonated drinks contain high levels of sugar, which can lead to obesity and in worst cases diabetes. They also include artificial sweeteners, which, taken in large doses, alter the intestinal bacterial flora.

Also, refreshments with cola contain a dose of caffeine higher than natural coffee and tea, so according to specialists, if the consumption of several refreshments cola will exceed the healthy range of caffeine consumption.

Given this, from a healthy point of view, it is recommended that the consumption of this type of beverages should be reduced or avoided as much as possible and substituted with natural ones.