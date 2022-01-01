These are the 7 most anticipated releases of Marvel

WORLD.- The 7 most anticipated releases of Marvel in 2022 that it has planned, both in terms of series and movies.

This 2021 was full of Marvel series and films that make up the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), ending the year with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Hawkeye’.

But, for next 2022, Marvel has planned a series of premieres that are among the most anticipated by the public.

‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’

One of the most anticipated releases of Marvel in 2022 is undoubtedly ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’, a film that will continue directly after the events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Besides that it will have references to the ‘WandaVision’ series, probably ‘Loki’ and will introduce new characters like América Chávez.

This second Doctor Strange film with Benedict Cumberbatch under the direction of Sam Raimi is expected to be released on May 6, 2022 only in theaters.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Another of the releases that Marvel has planned for 2022 is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth Thor film with Chris Hemsworth and directed by Taika Waititi.

For this fourth installment, Chris Hemsworth will once again play Thor alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster who, apparently, will become Lady Thor.

It is expected that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be released on July 8, 2022 in theaters.

‘Ms. Marvel ‘

Although no specific date was given for the new Marvel and Disney + series, it is known that it will premiere on the digital platform sometime in 2022.

In it, the history of América Chávez will be more fully known who, by then, will have already participated in ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’.

It is expected that Brie Larson will also appear, repeating her character from Captain Marvel.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Another of the most anticipated releases of Marvel in 2022 without a doubt is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

This film is the sequel to ‘Black Panther’ and comes after the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa.

Expectations for this big screen premiere of Marvel 2022 are in the balance as it is not known what they will do with the character of T’Challa or the legacy of the black panther.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will premiere worldwide on November 11, 2022.

‘Moon Knight’

One of the most anticipated Marvel premieres in terms of series in 2022 is that of ‘Moon Knight’, which will arrive at some point in 2022.

This series, which will come to Disney +, will star Oscar Isaac and will be the origin story of Marc Spector, a mercenary with special powers.

‘She Hulk’

Like ‘Moon Knight’, ‘She Hulk’ is expected to premiere sometime in 2022, and although it was not among the most anticipated releases of Marvel at first, after the appearance of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, expectations have changed.

And it is that according to several reports from insiders, it is said that Cox’s character as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, will have a lot of participation in ‘She Hulk’, as well as in other series such as ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Echo’.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Before the end of the year 2022, Marvel saves one of its premieres as a special: it is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ and, as its name says, it will be a special for Christmas.

Although not much is known about the plot, it is expected to be a short film with the humor that has characterized the past two installments of these Marvel superheroes.

