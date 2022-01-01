These are the 7 best wallpapers of 2021

Compilation with the best wallpapers of the year 2021, these have been the most downloaded.

Every week of the year we have shared best wallpapers that we found on the web, and now that 2021 is ending it is time to compile with the best. These are the wallpapers that you have downloaded the most during the year, so they are undoubtedly the best wallpapers of 2021.

The wallpaper that every Apple lover should download

These wallpapers with the apple icons We shared them in the month of March, and they are certainly still some amazing wallapeprs for Apple lovers. Available in many colors, for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The neon wallpaper that your iPhone needs

East neon wallpaper that runs along the edge of the iPhone has undoubtedly been one of the best we’ve shared this year. In addition, it is already updated and is compatible with the new iPhone 13.

The wallpapers of the new iPad Pro

One of the first devices that Apple introduced in 2021 and that came with a few exclusive wallpapers. Fortunately, we can download them on any other device.

The wallpaper with the inside of the iPhone that you didn’t know you needed

This is one of the most spectacular backgrounds that we have shared this year. A wallpaper that mixes the interior of the iPhone with neon lights, it looks absolutely incredible.

The wallpapers of the iMac 2021, with light and dark mode

One of the most important devices of the year also brought us a series of cool wallpapers. They are available in various colors and for any screen size.

The wallpapers of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

They could not miss the Exclusive wallpapers of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Apple’s flagship device always includes new wallpapers, and you can download them all to your iPhone.

The wallpapers of the new MacBook Pro

Another of the great surprises of the year. The new MacBook Pro They not only released a new design and notch, but also a series of exclusive wallapers that are worth downloading.

We hope you liked this very much compilation with the best wallpapers of 2021. Don’t doubt that in 2022 we will continue to share the best wallpapers we can find.

Related topics: Wallpapers

