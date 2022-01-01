The Hollywood Christmas movies are a film genre unto themselves And like any self-respecting genre, it has its good productions, but also its bad ones.

Those tapes that sometimes we keep as a guilty pleasure and that others we prefer to forget after having seen only once.

The latter is the reaction of the critics who were able to see these Christmas movies and that with their opinions made them the “worst in history.”

The notes that accumulate all of them on the Rotten Tomatoes website do not make them too appetizing to see. Here we have the list of some of the worst Christmas movies ever (according to critics).

7. Santa Claus 3: For a Christmas without cold (2006)

Do you remember that movie from 1994 in which Tim Allen accidentally killed Santa Claus and then became him? Well, it has up to a third sequel released 12 years after the original and in which Santa Claus has to face another of the traditional figures of Christmas in Anglo-Saxon culture: Jack Frost.

Played by another of the classic figures of American comedy cinema, Martin Short, this one can’t save Santa Claus 3: For a Christmas without cold, whose plot and repetitive comic situations already seen in previous films were not to the liking of critics.

What the critics said (19/100): Playing Jack Frost as an evil cross between Liza Minnelli and Liberace, Martin Short is a welcome presence, but this series is already sold out and even as it continues to pull harmless jokes and slapstick comedy out of the bag.

6. A father in distress (1996)

After having played Conan, The Barbarian this is the time that Arnold Schwarzenegger has come closer to becoming a superheroWhat a pity that this time it was only for a few minutes and in a parade.

A Father in Trouble is the classic Christmas movie that many will hate and others will remember with much affection because they have repeated their broadcast so many times on Spanish television that many will have fond memories of their childhood enjoying the misadventures of Arnold Schwarzenegger as a father who has bought his son’s gift.

These are the most successful external hard drives in Amazon Spain in different storage capacities. See listing

What the critics said (17/100): Arnold Schwarzenegger tries his best, but A Father in Trouble suffers from an uneven tone, going wildly from an alleged satire on materialism to an old-fashioned and buffoonish prank festival.

The The year after this Christmas movie was released, the Terminator actor became Mr. Freeze. to make life impossible for Batman and Robin. And his son … would become Anakin Skywalker.

5. Christmas and other holidays to avoid (2014)

The worst thing about this movie, without a doubt, is that it was one of Robin Williams’s last, thank goodness that the actor’s prolific career left us some great titles that make this movie almost forgotten.

Apart from Williams, Christmas and other holidays to avoid was nurtured by well-known faces of the American television comedy, such as Joel McHael, whom we have seen in Community, or Clark Duke, whom many will remember for the great The Office.

We investigated comic films to compile some of what we consider to be the best comedy, laughter and humor films of the 21st century so far. Discover them

What the critics said (15/100): Although everyone agreed that Robin Williams’ work was great, it was clear to everyone that if the rest of the actors did not shine, it was because the script did not give much of itself. “The actors are engaged, but it is frustrating to see how little material they have been given.”

In the film, McHale plays a father who, faced with the nerves of bringing his family to his parents for Christmas, forgets all the gifts from his children, so he will have to make a rescue trip in less than eight hours.

4. Black Christmas (2006)

Making a horror movie set at Christmas seems like an original idea, what a pity that it was already done in 1974 and this 2006 film just wanted to function as a remake without more. With a foursome of explosive women, Black Christmas takes advantage of digital effects to make this story bloodier but less creative.

What the critics said (14/100): a free remake of the 1974 Black Christmas slasher, which adds to the gore and gore with zero creativity, humor or visual flair.

3. A crazy day (1994)

Another of the movies on this list that featured a great American comedy star who failed to raise a disastrous script, and who left Steve Martin’s talent on the ground. In addition to Martin, he also had other well-known faces such as Adam Sandler, Juliette Lewis or Rob Reiner.

Set at Christmas, A crazy day tells of the strange day that the owner of a telephone line against suicide has to live the one your landlord wants to kick out of the house. Of course, this is not the only problem facing the protagonist in this classic sitcom.

These are the most successful external hard drives in Amazon Spain in different storage capacities. See listing

What the critics said (10/100): A crazy day can cause strong allergic reactions in everyone but the least demanding viewers and the most indulgent Steve Martin fans.

The movie is as bad as the puns that its original title, Mixed Nuts, evoked critically.

2. A neighbor with few lights (2006)

As a good comedy actor worth his salt, Danny de Vito has his cameo in Friends, and his Christmas movie that nobody can stand, this time with Matthew Broderick and Kristin Chenoweth.

Vito’s personality failed to save the history of A neighbor with few lights, in which two neighbors fight to see who is the one who is in control of the Christmas decorations of the city in which they live. Whether a snooty optometrist or eccentric goofball who just wants their decorative lights to be seen from space.

What the critics said (6/100): A Low Light Neighbor is based on flat humor and wacky plot, making it an unnecessarily petty Christmas movie that does little to connect viewers with its holiday spirit.

Its original title is “Deck the Halls”, something like “decorate your rooms”, but the distributor in Spain got creative with the translation making a play on words more than questionable.

1. A crazy Christmas (2004)

And the award for Worst Christmas movie ever takes it, how could it be otherwise, a starring Tim Allen. Of course, this time he leaves the role of Santa Claus to someone else to become an attentive father of a family.

Neither the presence of Jamie Lee Curtis or the great Dan Aykroyd can save a crazy Christmas, which tells the story of a married couple who, after deciding to “skip” the holidays with a Caribbean cruise, must set up a Christmas house for their daughter who is returning from Peru.

What the critics said (5/100): A joyless movie, as juicy as last year’s fruitcake. Crazy Christmas is a raucous, gaudy comedy that promotes conformity.

And you, how many of these Christmas movies have you enjoyed, or suffered? Would you add any more to the list?