The world of video games in 2022 – new service for PS Plus, Steam Deck, PS VR 2, Xbox Cloud and the most exciting titles

As expected, next year is going to be another incredible cycle for gaming. The video game industry in 2022 is going to launch a large number of gadgets, services and titles that will make us excited. New gaming laptops, innovative mobile devices and AAA blockbusters will be pouring in, and that means we will have fun times.

Video games in 2022: new hardware

2021 has been quite a difficult year when trying to acquire a new generation console, be it a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Problems in the supply chain caused by the shortage of chips have caused that the shelves of the stores do not have enough stock. However, we expect this issue to be resolved (or improved) in 2022; after the holidays are over.

The good news is that new hardware is coming to quench our thirst for video games. Steam Deck will be released in February to bring titles from the Steam catalog with you wherever you go; it is a portable console.

Another of the most anticipated gaming devices that will debut in 2022 is the PS VR 2. The second generation of Sony’s virtual reality headset will finally land; well we think so, since they can delay the release date again. In theory, it will only bring a one-cable connection, new controls, and native 4K resolution.

Also HDMI 2.1 technology will be a protagonist next year. It may not seem so interesting to you, but it is. The fact that this version begins to be rolled out in all product ranges, will boost the 4K performance of our screens or monitors.

In addition, the Amiga A500 Mini will arrive; a recreation of the retro 80s computer with a nice built-in library. Also, you can play yours by using a USB memory.

And we could not forget the segment of gaming peripherals. In 2022 we will witness many launches of gaming keyboards, gaming mice, gaming headphones and, of course, specialized monitors to enjoy video games. So you don’t miss out on any new products, stay tuned at geekzilla.tech.

Image Credit: GSC Game World

The world of cryptocurrencies and NFT attacks the video game industry

As we discussed earlier, the chip crisis has been to blame for a shortage of next-gen consoles. But not only from that hardware, but also from graphics cards (and many other products that not only concern the gaming industry). The GPUs have reached exorbitant prices and it is very difficult to find those of Ampere architecture such as: RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti.

As if that weren’t enough, NFTs now pose a problem for the industry. In the last weeks of December, video game development companies such as Ubisoft and GSC Game World faced criticism from gamers for their plan to include NFT in title purchases. Fan rebellion prompted GSC to withdraw NFTs from the upcoming STALKER 2 title and Valve has blocked NFTs on Steam.

A battle will be fought between Steam, Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus

The rivalry between PlayStation and Xbox will continue in 2022, this was not a surprise. But it is the fact that Sony is planning a subscription service that combines the benefits of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to face Game Pass. We all know that Microsoft’s console subscription is much more attractive to gamers and Sony wants to equalize the situation. According to the leaks, it will be presented in the spring; If you want to know more details click here.

Videogames in 2022: The most anticipated titles that will reach each platform

Image Credit: Sony

List of video games that have a confirmed release date

God of war for windows

for windows Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves for PS5 (January)

for PS5 (January) Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PS4 and PS5 (February)

for PS4 and PS5 (February) Elden ring for PS4 and PS5 (February)

for PS4 and PS5 (February) Destiny 2: The Witch Queen for all platforms (February)

for all platforms (February) Horizon: Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5 (February)

for PS4 and PS5 (February) Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 and PS5 (March)

for PS4 and PS5 (March) STALKER 2 for Windows and Xbox S | X (April)

for Windows and Xbox S | X (April) Remake Saints Row for all platforms (August)

for all platforms (August) Starfield for Xbox and PC (November)

List of titles confirmed for 2022 that do not yet have a filing date

Baldur’s Gate III

Bayonetta 3

Company of Heroes 3

The next-generation console version of Cyberpunk 2077

The next-generation console version of The witcher 3

The remake of Dead space

Earth Defense Force 6

Ghostwire: Tokyo

God of war ragnarök

The sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Splatoon 3

Movies based on video games coming in 2022

Apparently Tom Holland will not stop being the center of attention after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Uncharted will hit theaters in February and this actor will play the beloved thief Nathan Drake. For his part, Mark Wahlberg will play the role of Sully, the protagonist’s beloved mentor. Expectations for this movie are very high, hopefully we are not disappointed.

There will also be Sonic The Hedgehog 2 coming in April and a Mario Bros movie in December (no title yet). We are also looking forward to the start of video game-based series like The Last of Us for HBO Max.