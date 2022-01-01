the women protagonists of the year 2021

During years, Angela Merkel she was the most powerful woman in Europe. 2021 has been the year of his goodbye to politics, a farewell in which he received a unanimous applause from the Bundestag with the end of the ‘Merkel era’, who had held the Chancellery of Germany since 2005.

Merkel has written her name in history, just like Najla bouden, other women protagonists of the year that has just concluded, in which she has become the first woman to preside over an Arab country by taking charge of the Government of Tunisia.

Closer, from Valladolid, the engineer Elena Garcia Armada has also achieved a milestone in 2021, by developing a infant bionic exoskeleton, a pioneer in the world, which will allow many children to walk, and which represents a true revolution for medicine and science.

Another of the women who has marked the year has been the singer Britney Spears, who, thanks in part to pressure from the streets and the ‘Free Britney’ movement, has managed to get your life back, putting an end to the guardianship that her father maintained over her for more than a decade.

The death of another artist Raffaella Carrá, this year shocked the world and made us value what he transmitted throughout his life: female empowerment, sexual freedom and LGTBI rights.

His smile will always remain in the collective imagination, just like that of Veronica Forqué, died shortly before the end of the year. The actress leaves an indelible legacy in Spanish cinema and, in addition, she has also managed to make society speak without taboos or mental health shame.