The trick to change the WhatsApp logo – El Financiero

Start 2022 with the latest trend in fashion … technological. Here we tell you how to change the WhatsApp logo from green and white to gold with black.

First you should know that this is not a fraud, but it is an option that is available for Android users who have the messaging application.

We also tell you that if you carry out this process, the interface of your device will change. You will notice the modifications in the menus.

Step by step of how to change the WhatsApp logo.

The first step is easy. Look for a gold-tone image of the logo. It is best to find and download a file in .png format; however, any format will do.

Once you have the image, you must enter the Google Play Store and search for the Nova Launcher application.

This step is important, because that app will allow you to change the WhatsApp logo.

Once you have downloaded and installed the application, you must open it and click “accept” when the software asks for your permissions.

It is also important that you select Nova Launcher as your default interface.

When you have done these steps, search for the WhatsApp app and hold down its icon for several seconds, until you realize that the menu of your device has changed.

Choose the “edit” option and then go to the applications option, where you must select the folder in which you saved the logo that you had previously downloaded.

Adjust the image to the desired size and click “accept”.

Once you have done this procedure, you will see that the WhatsApp logo changed color.

Another advantage that Nova LAuncher offers is that you can also customize icons of other applications, such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Best WhatsApp Features

After the controversy in early 2021 over its conditions of use, WhatsApp rebuilt the road and implemented new functions for its users.

Here are some of the changes that the app applied this year.

Group calls: This year the option was enabled for a person to join the group call, regardless of whether they were not present from the beginning.

Multi-device operation: At last it was possible to use more than one device simultaneously without the need for our phone to be connected to the Internet. Although for now you can only have one phone connected at a time, it seems that we will soon have an update in this regard.

Encrypted backups: Fortunately now the backups in iCloud and Google Drive are encrypted so that no one but you has access to their content.

What do we expect for 2022?

These are some of the new functions that WhatsApp could implement in the following months:

Multi-device support to use more than one phone at the same time.

Version for iPad and a native application for Android tablets.

Explore and buy nearby: This option is already being tested, and will allow you to explore businesses near you so that you can later talk to them through the app and see their catalog to buy a product.