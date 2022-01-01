The ‘The Walking Dead’ actor who almost took the role of Ghost Rider from Keanu Reeves

It seems that Keanu Reeves will be left with the desire, at least until now, to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Well, his name sounded like Ghost Rider, but another actor, from the series ‘The Walking Dead’, already gave him a win.

Hopefully Keanu Reeves’ patience is enough to assimilate that Norman Reedus takes the lead to bring Ghost Rider to life, in his reboot, thought by the company chaired by Kevin Feige. Some may like it or not, however, the star of The Walking Dead is known to an entire generation who has been glued to the screen for a decade, waiting for the end of the show written by Robert Kirkman.

The portal Giant Freakin Robot, known for rumors that are usually true (in the medium term), has commented that The House of Ideas would have already decided on Reedus, who would become Nicolas Cage’s replacement as the motorized spirit of Johhny Blaze, the character he gave life to during the films Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, in 2007 and 2012, respectively.

Previously, Reedus accepted the interest of joining this plot. And, the net, it is super good for him to assume the identity of this motorcyclist who sold his soul to the evil Mephisto. I mean, friends, this tape would be another track for Mephisto’s introduction to the MCU, a role already played by Peter Fonda in the Cage films and whose clues have been released from the Loki series, WandaVision and, now, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

I don’t know who I have to call to make that happen, but I want to.

The actor of The walking dead He is a real life motorcyclist; and as a young man, he worked in a Harley Davidson shop. That was what he told CBR during an interview. We add to him that he has been retweeting news for a day that alludes to his alleged confirmation and the request of fans to make this a reality. Your official Twitter account will let us lie.

We are sorry for the fans of Keanu, who has sat down with Feige to find some character and has mentioned that it would be an honor to be part of the competition of Warner Bros, who produced the live-action of Constantine, a character belonging to DC.



SND This is Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider.



The only bad thing is that Marvel would miss out on a hit man who can do high-stakes and action scenes, without the need for so many stunt interventions and CGI images. For example, in Matrix Resurrections, Keanu made the scenes where he is about to jump from a skyscraper, with the help of a special effects expert, stunt coordinator and a cable that secured it from a tall building, allowing Lana Wachowski to have an impressive shot without the need for a computer.