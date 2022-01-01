the team that wants to prevent Alexis Vega from missing the Clausura and Qatar 2022

The Chivas of Guadalajara they continue in their comings and goings with Alexis vega. The forward received some proposals through Ricardo Peláez, but they did not meet their demands for a salary increase. That is why, from there, a pull was unleashed that could trigger the inactivity of the footballer by decision of the authorities and, the consequences for him, could be very serious.

For example, without going any further, do not wear the shirt of the Sacred Flock at Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX and that, by not having continuity, therefore, is not taken into account by Gerardo Martino to make up the Selection of Mexico that – being optimistic – will compete in the next Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This situation, based on a report from the RÉCORD newspaper published on December 30, would have a group of the first division of Aztec soccer that, perhaps, is waiting to get its cut and, why not, see the attacker Alexis vega with colors very different from the ones you saw in the Chivas of Guadalajara.

According to the La Opinion media outlet, the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, which in this market have already been carried out, among others, Sebastian Cordova from the Eagles of America, would be on the lookout to persuade the former Necaxa to add him to the team he commands Miguel Herrera facing the Closing 2022.

When does Alexis Vega’s bond with the Chivas de Guadalajara end?

The link between Alexis vega Y the Chivas of Guadalajara It expires in December 2022. According to different versions, the player would be demanding an increase that reaches two million dollars a year, a figure that the senior managers of the Sacred Flock They are not willing to compromise to reach a renewal agreement.