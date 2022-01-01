The stable peso in 2021 – The Mexican currency is the least depreciated in Latin America thanks to exports and remittances

The Mexican peso remained relatively stable in 2021, trading at 20.28 per dollar on average and compared to other world currencies it was the least depreciated currency (-3 percent) among Latin American and emerging markets.

Mexico City, December 31 (However) .– The exports and remittances have helped the Mexican peso to remain stable so far in 2021 to position itself as the least depreciated currency between the latin american and also of emerging economies such as the Turkish lira and the South African rand, analyzes carried out by Banco Base and Citibanamex.

According to the monitoring of the interbank exchange rate carried out by Banco de México (Banxico), the dollar has traded at 20.28 pesos on average so far this year, fluctuating between 19 and 21 pesos. Its maximum was on November 29 when it was sold at 21.66 and the minimum reached it on January 20, closing at 19.58 pesos per dollar, as shown in the following table.

Gabriela Siller Pegaza, Director of Economic Analysis of the BASE Financial Group, explained to But nevertheless that in 2021 the peso / dollar exchange rate has behaved more or less stable as a consequence of two factors: exports and capital outflow.

“On the one hand, we have a large inflow of foreign currency from exports, which is what has kept the exchange rate for most of the year at around 21 pesos per dollar, and on the other hand, what has given it some volatility are outflows. of capital through internal economic policy; So stability has not come about internally, but through exports ”, explained the also professor of economics at the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

In her analysis, the director of Banco Base – a Mexican financial group with more than 35 years of age – highlights that the currency flows that have strengthened the Mexican peso have been the exports (449 thousand 69 million dollars), the remittances (42 thousand 168 million dollars) and the Foreign direct investment ($ 24.832 billion), as shown in the following table.

“The main inflow of foreign currency to our country is exports, which have increased and are expected to close this year with growth of around 18 percent,” he said in an interview, specifying that what weakens the peso is the outflow of capital from foreign portfolio investment where “until December 16 in government securities there was an outflow of around 265 billion dollars, which is even higher than the outflow of all of 2020.”

Raúl Álvarez del Castillo, Director of Economic Studies at Citibanamex, agreed that what has kept the peso relatively stable are exports and remittances, in addition to the monetary policy of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which maintains the rate at 5.5 percent. of interest.

“What has helped the peso to perform relatively well compared to other currencies is the position that the Bank of Mexico has maintained on monetary policy,” he said in a telephone interview. “We also see that exports have contributed to the stability of the peso despite an outflow of capital from those who have their money in government bonds. This has been offset by both exports and remittances ”.

In 2019, the first year of the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the average exchange rate was 19.2484 pesos per dollar; By 2020, already with the pandemic, it was around 21.4822, and this 2021 it has traded around 20.2845.

On December 17, the President highlighted in his morning conference the recovery of the peso against the greenback and mentioned that so far in his administration the Mexican currency has only depreciated by 2.8 percent compared to other six-year terms such as that of Enrique Peña Nieto (57.39 percent), Felipe Calderón Hinojosa (17.54 percent), Vicente Fox Quesada (16.74 percent), Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León (169.91 percent) and Carlos Salinas de Gortari (52.31 percent), as stated shown in the following graph.

THE LOWEST DEPRECIATED CURRENCY IN 2021

The Mexican peso has also behaved stable when compared to other world currencies. According to an analysis by Banco Base, which made a comparison of the annual performance of the foreign exchange market of 31 currencies in the world, the Mexican peso is the least depreciated currency among Latin America and also among emerging markets.

In the basket of the main crosses, the Mexican peso occupies the 18th position of the most depreciated (-3.84 percent), well below the Colombian peso (-16.46 percent), Chilean peso (-20.64 percent), Argentine peso (-21.87 percent), the Peruvian sol (-10.07 percent) and the Brazilian real (-8.66 percent).

In the analysis, the only four currencies that have not depreciated this year are: the Israeli shekel (3.03 percent), the Chinese yuan (2.39 percent), the Taiwan dollar (1.45 percent) and the Russian ruble (0.73 percent). percent). Although the appreciation of these currencies does not exceed 4 percent, as shown in the following graph.

“The Chilean peso this year depreciated a lot due to the victory of the left-wing candidate, the Peruvian sol also suffered a marked depreciation and the Brazilian real, not to mention; Among the currencies of emerging economies we also see that the Turkish lira and the South African rand are currencies that this year showed high volatility due to the situation of their economy ”, explained the analyst Gabriela Siller.

The economist Raúl Álvarez del Castillo, from Citibanamex, also highlighted that the Mexican peso has had a more stable behavior against other currencies of emerging countries.

“The peso is depreciating more or less this year by around 3 percent and all the rest of the currencies of emerging countries, including those of Latin America, had major depressions, such as the case of the Brazilian real, which depreciated almost 7 percent, the Colombian peso 14 percent, the Chilean 16 percent, and we only 3 percent. I think that it has had a more stable behavior against other currencies of emerging countries ”, he explained.

On expectations in 2022, the director of Economic Studies of Citibanamex, expects the exchange rate to end around 21.70 pesos per dollar. He highlighted the importance of Banxico in its monetary policy to help the currency not suffer further depreciation and hoped that the Government of Mexico will continue to maintain responsibility for managing debt levels.

“On the part of the Government of Mexico, I believe that they should continue to take care of the social policy part, I think they have done it quite well, they have been responsible for the level of indebtedness of the country, on the other hand, the confidence of investors must also be fostered to new projects and that this strengthens and supports the currency, ”he explained.