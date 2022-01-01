The series that will hook us to the sofa in 2022

Barcelona2021 has been the year in which more series have been produced in the United States. The audiovisual industry has broken a historical record with 1,923 productions (of which 752 are dramas, comedies or animated, and the rest are programs), according to a study by Variety, and everything indicates that in 2022 the figures will rise even more. To make a selection, we have prepared a guide with the most promising series that await us for the year that we begin.

Free-to-air televisions





Tv3 announced last year that it had two projects underway for 2022. One is the series Life sense Sara Amat, Pep Puig’s novel that later became a movie. The fiction will start some time after the end of the film and will feature the same leading actors, Maria Morera and Biel Rossell. The Catalan chain also works in Després of your, a co-production with À Punt that will have 20 episodes and will be entirely located in the Valencian Country. It will be a dramatic comedy starring Sergio Caballero.

Antena 3 opts for repeating the adventures of UPA Dance, the series about a performing arts academy starring Beatriz Luengo. The chain has promoted a new fiction called UPA Next in which characters from the original production will appear. Another of Antena 3’s projects for 2022 is Bitches, the television adaptation of the trilogy Bitches, bad and free scored by Noemí Casquet. Televisión Española will also move a novel to the screen, Dr. García’s patientsby Almudena Grandes.

Netflix

After throwing the house out the window with The Bridgertons , the North American creator Shonda Rhimes leaves behind the period dresses and the glittering carriages to enter a real scandal that revolutionized the New York elite. Inventing Anna revolves around a journalist investigating the case of Anna Delvey, a fake German heiress popular on Instagram. The shadows around this woman, whom some accuse of a con artist, build this thriller glamorous that will hit the platform on February 11 and that has the actress Julia Garner – winner of an Emmy Award for Ozark– as the protagonist.

Among the Netflix productions for 2022, there is a good handful from the Spanish state. One of the first to arrive (on January 28) will be Fair: the darkest light, a thriller fantasy set in Andalusia in the 90s. In the vein of supernatural terror, Mireia Oriol stars Soul, the story of a girl who has suffered an accident and since then has terrifying visions. In Welcome to eden discomfort and anguish will carry over to a group of influencers who is on an island to participate in a secret party. The fiction, shot in the Canary Islands, wants to be one of the successors of The Money Heist.

But 2022 not everything will be thrillers from Netflix. There will also be the first series directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Last in line, and with names like María Rodríguez Soto and Mariona Terés, about a group of friends in their thirties and the impact of cancer at this age. Another of the promised is Once upon a time … but not anymore, the first musical series produced by Netflix. Behind is the creator of La flower house , Manolo Caro, and in front of the cameras, Sebastián Yatra, Nía Correia, Asier Etxeandía and Rossy de Palma. In addition, the platform has a remake by Rebelde Way titled Rebel –And reminiscent of the adolescent adventures of Elite-, the spin-off from Vikings Y The Sandman, the audiovisual adaptation of the homonymous comics by Neil Gaiman.

HBO Max

Surely, the most anticipated series of 2022 for fans of Thunder game is House of the dragon, the prequel to one of the serial phenomena of recent times. Set 200 years before the adventures of Jon Snow and company, House of the dragon It will relate the origins of the Targaryen house with the actor Paddy Considine as the protagonist. Considine will play King Viserys I Targaryen and will face the different houses to get power.

Before the arrival of House of the dragon (which does not have a release date yet), HBO Max will premiere on January 25 The golden age, the next creation of the father of Downtown Abbey. Like its predecessor, The golden age it will be an epoch series. It will be set in New York in 1882 and will feature Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Louisa Jacobson in the cast. For basketball lovers, the platform will launch in March Winning time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty, Adam McKay’s new series on Lakers history.

Among the new crime dramas of HBO Max stands out The staircaise, the story of a writer accused of murdering his wife to be played by Colin Firth. The case had already been seen in a docuseries. David Simon – the creator of The wire– will return to Baltimore with We own this city, a miniseries on police corruption with Jamie Hector and Josh Charles. And without leaving the drama, but in a radically different context, actress Sarah Lancashire will star Julia, a series based on the life of American chef Julia Child.

In parallel, HBO Max will expand the universe of the film Suicide squad with The peacemaker, in which he will explore the origins of this character played by John Cena. It will premiere on January 13. And Sally Rooney fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the television version of Conversations between friends. The cast will be made up of Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke.

Amazon

Amazon joins the trend of stretching worlds that have previously triumphed with the prequel to The Lord of the rings, which will bear the same name as the Tolkien saga. The series will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and the adventures of Frodo and has a huge budget. At the moment little is known about the production – there is still no trailer – beyond that it is led by JD Payne and Patrick McKay and that Juan Antonio Bayona will direct two episodes.

The platform will return to the screen Jack Reacher, the military police investigator who played Tom Cruise in the cinema in 2012. On this occasion it will be the actor Alan Ritchson who will put himself in the shoes of the protagonist and will face a serial killer. Between the thrillers from Amazon there will also be two of Spanish invoice. Operation Oil Spill will tell the story of a narco-submarine and will premiere in February with Álex González at the helm (it will also be seen on Tv3 in autumn), while No footprints it will be the adventure with touches of humor of two cleaning women (Carolina Yuste and Camila Sodi) who stumble upon the corpse of a person. And while preparing the third season of The Boys , Amazon will launch an animated series inspired by the universe of these superheroes with serious behavior problems.

Disney +

The Disney + bets for 2022 are closely linked to the phenomena that have triumphed this year. Star wars has drawn a large number of audiences to the platform, so that it will continue to explore the galactic universe with several proposals: Obi-Wan Kenobi –focused on the character that Ewan McGregor re-embodies–, Andor –The preqüela of Rogue One– Y Ahsoka , a spin-off from The Mandalorian which could come late next year or early 2023.

The second letter of Disney + is the Marvel universe, which lately is also giving good harvest. That is why he has chosen actor Oscar Isaac as the protagonist of Moon Knight, the fiction about the Knight of the Moon and the conflicts with his four personalities. Actress Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan in the series focused on this character, Ms. Marvel, and Tatiana Maslany will be the protagonist of She hulk, the fiction about the female version of the green and strong monster from the movies. In addition to all this, Disney + will also broadcast Pam & Tommy, a drama based on the relationship between Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson, and could be the broadcast platform in Spain for How I met your father, the sequel to How I met your mother.

Apple tv

After the success of Only murders in the building, Apple TV again tries its luck with The afterparty , a crime comedy starring Tiffany Haddish that will premiere on January 28. One of the highlights of the platform for 2022 is We crashed, with Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, who will explain the true story of the failure of the We Work company. And Natalie Portman will share series with Lupita Nyong’o in The Lady of the Lake, about an investigative journalist trying to solve a series of murders.

Movistar +

In the Movistar + catalog for 2022, the numerous productions promoted by the same platform stand out. For example, January 28 arrives Everyone lies, the new series by Pau Freixas about a set of dark characters that unleash a spiral of undesirable situations. The creators of Iron (Pepe Coira and Fran Araújo) have shaped Rapa , a thriller that starts with the murder of the mayor of a Galician town. In the criminal field it also stands out The inmortal, inspired by the true story of a drug dealer played by Álex García. And to flee from so much crime, Antonio Resines and Miguel Rellán will break topics about old age with We apologize for the inconveniences , a comedy of two septuagenarian friends and music lovers.

Filmin

The Durrell It is one of Filmin’s jewels and the platform is fully aware of it. That is why 2022 will start with a series of similar tones, The Larkins , which will premiere on January 4. It is the adaptation of the literary saga The darling buds of may by HE Bates, which recounts the day-to-day life of a working-class family in the 1950s in the UK. In February Filmin will launch Fury, a thriller led by Magnus Martens on the police manhunt of a far-right terrorist cell in rural Norway.

The one who was left a little orphan in order to Orange is the new black may take refuge in March in Screw , a Rob Williams comedy-drama set in an all-male British prison. Also in March, Filmin will premiere the Australian series The Newsreader , which delves into the newsrooms of the 80s and the adventures of journalists and presenters of a time without internet, social networks or fake news as we know them today.