The price of oil ends 2021 with the highest rise in more than a decade as gold falls

The price of oil has skyrocketed in 2021 by growing more than 50%, the biggest increase since 2009, when it showed growth of more than 70%. As for another … 12.31.2021, Sputnik Mundo

Through 2021, WTI oil showed an impressive growth of 57% while Brent has grown 53%, the best results since 2009, when prices rose more than 70%. When it comes to oil futures, they broke a record in October 2021. At that time, their price exceeded $ 86.7 per barrel for Brent and 85.4 per barrel for WTI, a record since 2018. and 2014, respectively. Experts agree that the rapid growth is due to the recovery of the economy after the pandemic and the restrictions imposed by producers under the OPEC + agreement. It is expected that in 2022 prices will continue to grow due to the increased demand for fuel. Thus, the International Energy Agency predicts that the consumption of this fuel could return to pre-pandemic levels: 99.54 million barrels per day, compared to 96.2 million in 2021. For its part, the OPEC + expects a surplus of up to 1.7 million barrels in the oil market throughout 2022. On January 4, the organization’s member countries could increase crude production by 400,000 barrels per day in an attempt to cope with Gold, by contrast, had one of its worst years since 2015, after the global economic recovery reduced interest in the precious metal as a safe haven, while central banks prepared to raise interest rates with the objective of containing inflation. Overall, gold prices have fallen more than 4% so far this year after rising 48% in the previous two as the global economic recovery reduced demand for the precious metal as a safe haven. In 2021, gold was sold for between $ 1,676 and $ 1,959 per ounce.

