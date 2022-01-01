The premieres of January 2022

Netflix movies: The premieres from January 2022, we tell you the titles available to start the year.

Nothing like starting January 2022 with a good Netflix movie marathon.

The streaming platform, leader in audiovisual content, offers a series of unmissable films for its users to enjoy in the comfort of their home.

The films from Netflix that will premiere in January 2022 are:

A place in silence (January 1)

The wasteland (January 6)

Mother / Android (January 7)

The origin of the world (January 11)

The Knot Killer (January 12)

Shameless (January 13)

The Comedian (January 14)

Royal Treatment (Jan 20)

Munich on the eve of war (January 21)

Play at home (January 28)

Netflix Movies: A Quiet Place (January 1)

John krasinski Y Emily blunt star in this apocalyptic-type Netflix movie that presents us with a world where people must remain silent.

The reason? Avoid being eaten by terrifying creatures that attack any sound or noise they hear.

Netflix Movies: The Wasteland (January 6)

A family living in isolation from society has their stillness disrupted after a monster attacks them.

This causes them to come together and test their loyalty. Spanish film starring Inma Cuesta, Roberto Álamo, Asier Flores and Alejandra Howard.

Netflix Movies: Mother / Android (7 January)

Netflix movie that places us in a violent and post-apocalyptic world, which lives an android rebellion.

In this context, a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend seek to escape to find a safe world.

The origin of the world (January 11)

French film that tells the unique story of Jean-Louis, a man whose heart has stopped beating.

This strange situation makes the protagonist question various things about his life and resolve internal conflicts.

Netflix Movies: The Knot Killer (January 12)

The peaceful life of a young man is transformed when he begins to suspect a person close to him.

Little by little, suspicions grow in this teenager, who could discover a serial killer.

Netflix Movies: Shameless (January 13)

Romance thriller that brings us closer to the life of the mystery writer Grace Miller.

This woman is an expert in discovering motives for crimes. Talent that must be used to solve the murder of his sister.

Netflix Movies: The Comedian (January 14)

Mexican film distributed by Netflix and directed by filmmakers Rodrigo Guardiola and Gabriel Nuncio.

The comedian tells us about the life of Gabriel, a failed comedian who receives a strange offer from his best friend.

Netflix Movies: Royal Treatment (January 20)

Romantic film, which tells the life of Izzy, a hairdresser from New York, who agrees to work at a prince’s wedding.

However, things get out of control when these two protagonists realize that he has chemistry.

Netflix Movies: Munich on the eve of war (January 21)

Historical film, produced by Netflix and based on the book by the writer Rober Harris.

Munich on the eve of a war, plunges us into the year 1938, the moment before the Second World War.

There the relationship between a British official and a diplomat in Munich is told to stop the war in Europe.

Netflix Movies: Playing at Home (January 28)

Feature film based on real life events that tells the life of Sean Payton, a player expelled from the NFL.

This athlete found his place in the world by coaching his son’s soccer team in a small Texas town.