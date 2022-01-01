The player who does not want Carlos Vela in the national team and would not go to the World Cup

Alan Pulido would not have a guaranteed place in the Selection for the World Cup in Qatar.

December 31, 2021 · 1:58 PM

One of the footballers who will seek to be called again by Gerardo Martino for the Mexican team is Alan Pulido, who will keep playing for the Sporting Kansas City of the MLS despite being a World Cup year.

Former striker of Chivas and Tigres could be considered by the “Tata” Martino before the veto that would have Javier Hernandez away from the Selection, but nevertheless, Polished He has only played in 6 games since Martino came to the bench of the Selection.

More from Chivas: Consider Chivas the best in Mexico, but Amaury Vergara would never sign him

Alan Pulido did not want Carlos Vela in the National Team

During an interview for ESPN in 2020, Alan Pulido jokingly assured that Carlos candle I was not in the Selection because he could afford to reject the summons and that for him it was better that he was not, because that opened a place for him. Polished.

In addition, the forward stated that being in the MLS would not reduce your chances of being called to the National selectionHowever, that has been the opposite, and now you will have to work twice as hard to be considered by Martino for him Qatar World Cup 2022.

More from Chivas: From earning 7 thousand pesos to being captain and figure of Chivas