The “Pixar” of Galicia that broke records in Spain and conquered the world

20 years ago it was released The Animated Forest, a film made entirely in A Coruña that won two Goya Awards (best animated film and best original song), entered the box office top 10 of 2001 and was sold to more than 60 countries. This was the great success of the Coruña study Dryga Films, but to know how they got there, we will have to go back a few years.

This story begins in the 80s in A Coruña. There, three friends, Suso Cubeiro, Carlos Maceira and Manolo Gómez founded a group called Orballo that began to develop in the world of graphics. After carrying out several initiatives, Carlos and Manolo founded a company called Dygra, short for design and graphics, which years later would end up becoming Dygra Films.

The origins of the study

In the 90s, Manolo was left alone in charge of the company, which is renamed Dryga Digital Multimedia. They begin by doing commissioned work, and During a trip to a fair in France, Manolo discovers what will be his great passion: 3D animation.

In 1995, while in the United States Pixar changed the history of animated cinema with Toy story, Manolo Gómez would lay the first stone that years later would change animation cinema in Spain with the founding of Filloa Récords. Under this label, he creates several successful video games, such as Bug, which received several awards and that according to its creator, became the most pirated video game in Latin America in 1996.

The success of Bug and the praise for his animation made us “get the bug of making a movie,” explains Manolo. A) Yes, in 1997 they were made with the rights of The Animated Forest, by Wensceslao Fernández Flórez from A Coruña and they begin the production of a film that would revolutionize Spanish cinema.

His big success: The Animated Forest

The Animated Forest it was the great success of Dygra Films, a film that garnered 20 international awards, which was translated into 20 languages ​​and sold in more than 60 countries. The question is, How could a small studio from A Coruña finance a film of such magnitude? The answer lies in a rather curious story that mixes Zara, Fraga and Michael Douglas.

Dygra had the opportunity to carry out two projects that would serve to finance his film. One of them was the realization of a pioneering tool for online training for Zara employees and after the entire Inditex group. Today it is common, but it is really innovative if we think that that happened in 1997.

The other project brings together in the same story Fraga already Michael Douglas. At that time, the president of the Xunta commissioned Manolo Gómez to be the curator of an exhibition on Galician technology. The American actor, who lived in Mallorca and wanted to set up a technology museum, He traveled in his private plane to be able to see that exhibition up close, which was a great success.

After four years of production, the big moment arrived. July 27, 2001 the Opera Palace in A Coruña hosts the premiere of The Animated Forest attended by almost 4,000 people. A few days later, on August 3, the film opens in more than 200 theaters thanks to Disney and breaks box office records with half a million viewers, ranking among the 10 highest grossing films of 2001.

In addition to being successful in Spain, the film stands out in the international press, as it was the first European production of 3D animation. French magazines, the CNN in the United States or publications in Germany echo the film from A Coruña.

Reference to the film in ‘Le film français’

“The most striking thing is that it is made exclusively in Galicia, 99% of the staff were Galicians, they were Coruña, who were trained in the study or at the University of A Coruña. When we speak of a miracle, it is not so much a miracle, it is putting into operation a series of tools that put effective mechanisms into operation “, says Manolo Gómez, who remembers among those boys David Caeiro, who ended up working with Steven Spielberg.

The crisis put an end to a dream

That first milestone was completed with three more films and another Goya for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which also enjoyed great success after the studio became better known for its first film.

The crisis of 2008 meant that Dygra could not find the necessary financing to continue with his cinema. Even though they had a deal with The Weinstein Company for the movie Holy night, they had to close it and they could not release it in the best possible way.

“Galicia lost an important opportunity and it is still not well known what this 3D technology is. There is still an ignorance, it is not only for making video games or movies, but also for simulators in science or education. This is the present in half the world, but in Spain We have lost many years due to ignorance of the politicians of our country and that you young people know well“, says Manolo Gómez about the situation in the sector.

Without going too far, in the last edition of the Goya only one film was presented in the animation category, which shows the bad moment that the sector is experiencing. Fortunately, Dygra workers they continue to work in the trade, although unfortunately most of them have to do it outside of Spain.

The 20th anniversary celebration

Despite everything, this story could not have a sad ending, and more so on the 20th anniversary of The Animated Forest. Manolo Gómez advances that at the beginning of the year there will be an exhibition promoted by the Provincial Council that will show the process of creating the film and it will be accompanied by animation workshops. It can be seen in Cambre, Narón, Pontedeume, Ames and A Pobra do Caramiñal, and they are in talks so that it can be seen in A Coruña. In addition, to celebrate the 21st anniversary, a documentary about the process of creating the film will be released.

A few days ago, Manolo Gómez met again with his film at the A Coruña Animation Film Festival, which screened it for its 20th anniversary. “I enjoyed watching it like a dwarf, what I remembered most were the failures, however in that pass I had a great time and everyone told me that it had not aged and that it had become a classic“Manolo proudly tells about a film that showed the world the talent of Galicia and A Coruña.