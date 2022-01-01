The photos of the house that Kanye West bought to live in front of his ex, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has a new neighbor: her ex Kanye West bought the mansion across the street

Kanye west decided to invest a few million dollars in a single-story property in the upscale Hidden Hills, California neighborhood, which is located just feet from the family home of Kim kardashian and the four children shared by the ex-marriage.

According to The New York Post, to get to the rapper’s new property from Kim’s mega mansion, you just have to cross the street. West paid $ 4.5 million for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property. And he would also have paid $ 421,000 more than the asking price to make sure no one beat the offer.

They say that the artist wants to enjoy the company of his children as much as possible, and he himself has wanted to personally take charge of facilitating the task of his ex-wife.

The house has 5 bedrooms in the exclusive Hidden Hills area of ​​Los Angeles (Source)

Kanye West paid $ 421,000 more than the initial bid price to keep it

“She wants to have the ability to see her children, and to have them at home, for as long as possible. Living in Malibu was complicating his task, because so much distance creates many difficulties, “said a source close to the artist in conversation with the magazine. People.

West will have to undergo a major renovation in his brand new home, which would be in a state of near neglect.

“Kanye’s new house is a mess right now. He only bought it to be around Kim and the kids. He has a very clear vision for the house and plans to start the reconstruction right away, “added another source to the aforementioned media.

It is a residence that was built in 1955

This is the first time the house in the upscale Hidden Hills neighborhood has been on the real estate market in 67 years.

According to local media, the property has a single floor, a total of five bedrooms, four bathrooms and was put up for sale for the first time in 67 years.

A source close to the artist claimed that the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, bought the house to be close to his family, and that it is not another desperate move to get back with his ex-wife, who asked for a divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage.

“It is simple logistics for him to be close to his children and have access to them in the blink of an eye,” the informant told The New York Post.

Although they no longer live as a married couple, it seems that their relationship is still close and cordial. And that bond could be strengthened now that the rapper owns the mansion that is just across the street from where the businesswoman lives with her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The house is decorated with carpets and wood paneling

The artist was desperate to buy the property that paid 4.5 million dollars, 421 thousand dollars above the sale price

The property has a large outdoor pool

It is unknown if West will hire the same designer who helped with the interior decoration of his home with Kim. The powerful couple worked in their all-white minimalist mansion with Belgian Axel Vervoordt. They paid $ 40 million for the imposing property and spent another $ 20 million on renovations.

West also put one of his two beloved Wyoming ranches on the market for $ 11 million. The property is still for sale.

The rapper’s new home also has a stable for three horses.

The media has decided to move on with her love life and submitted a request to officially change her marital status to “single,” according to the site. TMZ, medium that obtained the legal documents. Meanwhile, they continue to work out the details related to the custody of their four children and the division of assets.

Kim Kardashian, 41, officially filed for divorce in February this year, citing irreconcilable differences. She had married the American musician in a castle in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014, after two years of dating.

The TV star is now in a relationship with the comedian Pete davidson, of 28.

It’s the third divorce for Kim. Her marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries lasted 72 days in 2011. Before Humphries, the businesswoman married Damon Thomas, a music producer, with whom she had a three-year relationship.

