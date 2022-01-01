The other “Gremlins”: what the movie Disney never made was like

“You have to comply with three rules: that it does not get wet, that it does not receive direct light and, above all, don’t eat after midnight”. So are the three rules that, in Gremlins, Randall Peltzer tells his son Bill that he must comply to the letter to take care of the gift he gave him for Christmas: a beautiful mogwai called Gizmo. He never followed them and everything exploded.

Behind those evil green critters that destroy everything they find, there is an original plot that goes beyond the film produced by Steven spielberg and directed by Joe dante.

Read also: The torture of filming “The Grinch” with Jim Carrey: the prosthesis that sparked a fight, the role of the CIA and a make-up artist who had to do therapy

“Rayita” is the villain of “Gremlins”. (Photo: Warner)

In that word, gremlin, hides a myth that involves English planes that they fought nazis, the betrayal of one of the best-known authors of children’s books and a feature film that started producing Disneybut that never did.

What is Joe Dante’s “Gremlins” movie about?

The 1984 film, produced by Warner Bros., took very isolated aspects of the mythology and folklore behind the gremlins. Joe Dante only focused on diagramming a children’s story that took place during the New Year’s Eve parties in a town that is overwhelmed by disaster from an innocent gift.

Bill is a boy who receives an exotic pet for Christmas. When he ignores the rules that told him to comply with Gizmo, other beings like his reproduce. The problem is the later metamorphosis: transformation creates despair, chaos, and destruction.

Billy with Gizmo, in a scene from “Gremlins” (Photo: Warner).

With a script of Chris columbus, one of the first he did in Hollywood, the primary idea was to make it even darker, with violent scenes. But since I wanted it to be childish, it was discarded. Equally, sports a black humor rarely explored in a film intended for the smaller audience.

Initially, Gremlins it was going to be released at the end of the year. Warner preferred anticipate your arrival to the rooms to have a summer movie (in the United States it is from June), a concept that the industry made strong from the phenomenon that it produced Shark in 1975. That is why it was released in August 1984.

With a meager $ 11 million budget, Dante’s film grossed $ 211 million at the box office, pointed the site Box Office Mojo. Then came a sequel, which expanded his universe. Their stories became a popular culture icon and an obligatory appointment in every December.

The origin of the Gremlins mythology

In the shadow of that massive success there is another plot that is not so well known. According to what the historian and researcher cites June reynolds in an article published in Medium, the origin of the word gremlins derives from the Anglo-Saxon term guild, What does it mean annoy or annoy. This is exactly what the little green monsters do in Dante’s movie.

Two advertisements from the 1930s depicting what gremlins could upset (Photo: Wikipedia Commons).

At the same time, there is another possible explanation, which would be more conceptual. According to the same article, the creation of this word emerges from the conjunction of the work of the Grimm brothers and one of their stories, in which “Fremlin Beer” is mentioned.

Carol Rose, in her book Spirits, Fairies, Leprechauns, and Goblins: An Encyclopedia, extends this idea and attributes the origin of gremlin to english folklore and ratifies that is an acronym from the name of “Grimm’s Fairy Tales and everything that surrounds Fremlin’s beer “.

The drink was a favorite with British mechanics and drivers on the Royal Air Force (RAF) who fought in the first war battles of the twentieth century.

What World War I and World War II have to do with gremlins

According to the History.net medium, in the 1920s, after World War I, there began to be different kinds of reports from former RAF pilots stating that in the Middle East and India there were gremlins trying to damage their planes, in the middle of the fighting.

A drawing of what some pilots said happened in the air with the gremlins. (Photo: History.Net)

“It was not until 1922 that no one dared to mention his name”, He pointed The Standard Dictionary of Folklore, Mythology, and Legend, in the explanation that he basted on the term.

From then on, the stories about these “monsters” became increasingly popular. As the events of the WWII all the English RAF pilots knew what the word was about.

Roald Dahl, the author who brought the Gremlins story to Disney

The one who made possible the arrival of the gremlins to the popular imagination was the writer Roald dahl, known for a large number of children’s plays that were very successful and that were made into the cinema: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The witches, among others.

Before writing stories and novels, Dahl served as an RAF air pilot. According to what you quote Jim Korkis, author of the book Gremlin Trouble !: The Cursed Roald Dahl Film Disney Never Made in the web MousePlanet, the writer “had been released from active duty due to medical problems suffered in an accident during World War II near Egypt.”

During two weeks, Dahl spent two weeks on a boat who crossed the Atlantic Ocean from Europe, in the heat of the fight against the Nazis. He had a new assignment as Air Attaché Assistant to the British Embassy in Washington, where he began to make himself more and more visible.

The sketches of Gremlin Gus, the central character in Dahl’s story (Photo: MousPlanet).

In that context, he befriended a colleague: Douglas Bisgood, who was going to Canada to train other officers. He had also had an accident and I couldn’t fight anymore. The talks between the two came and went, as recorded in Korkis’s work.

In that dynamic dialogue, Bisgood told Dahl what he wrote during his hospitalization: that a gremlin had been responsible for helping him in his recovery. When they reached American soil, each one made his life.

Read also: “Fitzcarraldo”, the most infernal filming of the cinema: from the technician who amputated his foot with a chainsaw to the boat that they installed in the middle of the jungle

In 1942, the writer released his first work, The gremlins. The plot was very similar to the story that Bisgood had done.

The betrayal that began to seal the fate of Roald Dahl’s film

The official site on the life of Roal Dahl indicates that when the writer was already in Washington, he sent his book to the bosses for approval. Being a military man, he needed certain publication requirements. When producer and businessman Sidney Bernstein read it, he was shocked and sent it to Walt disney. The project of a movie was underway.

The creator of the Mickey Mouse company bought the story and started to have a back and forth with Dahl. There are even archive photos showing the two and some gremlins dolls designed for the film.

The cover of the book “The Gremlins” written by Roald Dahl and published by Disney with Random House (Photo: Disney and Random House).

The Walt Disney studio began with pre-production on the film, which was to have a mix of animation and live action, something unthinkable for the time. According to the site History.Net, “Dahl recounted his own experiences with the creatures in a story that appeared in American newspapers, with original Disney drawings”.

For one thing, the project stalled because Disney became obfuscated with Dahl. The writer insisted that the Main gremlin was an icon of the RAF and he was its original creator. They never agreed on the rights. Over the years, the producer discarded it, in addition, due to the fatigue that the war theme generated in the public after the Second War.

Why Walt Disney Didn’t Make The Gremlins Movie

But there was one more reason behind that caused the project to wreck in the first instance. Disney feared that if he made an “original” Dahl movie he would face a millionaire judgment. He was aware that the British narrator and Douglas Bisgood had exchanged a dialogue that, in the long run, turned into betrayal.

In MousePlanet, Jim Korkis published original letters that Bisgood sent to Disney saying that he was the original author of the story and, in turn, several from Dahl to the producer, in which he “buries” his friend.

Walt Disney with Roald Dahl, when they showed the stuffed designs of the protagonist of the book “The Gremlins”. (Photo: Disney archive)

“I know Bissie very well (from Bisgood) and I discussed gremlins with him many times. He is undoubtedly an eminent gremlinologist. I do not believe, however, that you should take anything I say too seriously and I’m pretty sure it won’t cause problems ”, he stated, in one of the texts, from 1942. As the months went by, Disney definitely abandoned the project.

Spielberg’s 1984 film came from Warner Bros., which also developed its own concept of gremlins, away from the war plot and focusing on a cautionary tale that became a holiday classic.

In 2017, Bisgood’s son sent a letter to Korkis in which he explained that his father was killed in a plane crash in 1947. He learned everything that happened thanks to what his mother told him.

Read also: “Waterworld”, the failure that sank Kevin Costner: the fierce fights with the director, a set devastated by a typhoon and the hell of the screenwriter

“My father never felt vindictive, but I think he was sad. (…) It is a pity that Dahl has managed to get started in the world of writing in such a stingy way. That then has affirmed the originality of the whole concept, it would only make my father sadder”, He commented.

Behind that veil of Hollywood success, ambition and greed that Dahl seems to have had, there are also people like Bisgood who once dreamed louder than they lived. And they left a legacy.