Asus will announce its ROG Flow Z13, which he says will be the most powerful gaming tablet in the world. The company has not revealed the specifications, but we know that it will make use of the operating system Windows 11, being one of the big doubts if it will resort to the AMD Ryzen 6000 processors or the Intel Alder Lake.

His first cousin, the Asus ROG Flow X13, a gaming laptop from 13 inch, came with a AMD Ryzen 9 5800HS along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, so if we are facing an update in the form of a tablet, in which a keyboard (2in1 convertible design) can be added, it is logical to think keep the design with AMD, and more if we take into account that with the graphics RDNA2 integrated into the new APUs could avoid adding a dedicated graphics card, thus saving considerable space on both the motherboard and the cooling system, as well as reducing energy consumption.

Basically, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 It seems that it is the tablet that the well-known Evan Blass (@evleaks) already leaked two months ago, which even shows a base to place it on a table and be able to play with a gamepad anywhere.

via: Videocardz