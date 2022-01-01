The millionaire sum left by Arnold Schwarzenegger after the divorce

Maria Schriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were married for 25 years, and 10 years later a Los Angeles court approved their divorce. Photo: David Paul Morris

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Schriver, 66, were finally able to finish, after 10 years, their divorce proceedings. The actor and the journalist were married for 25 years, but in 2011, María, a member of the Kennedy clan, filed for divorce, after learning that the protagonist of Terminator He had been unfaithful to him with Mildred Patricia Baena, a Guatemalan woman who had been employed in his house. With her, the artist had a son, Joseph, who was born around the same time as Christopher, the youngest son he had with his wife.

The couple, who married in 1986 after 10 years of dating, had not signed a prenuptial agreement, and it is rumored that Schwarzenegger was reluctant to sign the papers ending their marriage. One of the reasons for the delay in this process was the property separation agreement, which, according to the Los Angeles Times, was approved in early December 2021. Although many of the details are unknown, according to the TMZ portal, the The couple’s assets amounted to 400 million dollars, of which the former governor of California would correspond 200 million.

Friendship remained

Arnold, and Maria, who are the parents of Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher, had a very tense relationship at the beginning of their separation, but over the years they have managed to have a relaxed and cordial approach, especially for their children. The ex-husbands are also grandparents of Lyla Maria, daughter of Katherine and actor Chris Pratt, who a few days ago confirmed that they are expecting their second baby.

It is known that the actor has a close relationship with Joseph, the son he had with his housekeeper, and that the young man follows in his footsteps, not only in bodybuilding, but in acting. Schwarzenegger is currently linked as Heather Milligan’s partner.