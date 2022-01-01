The millionaire amount that Canelo Álvarez earned in 2021

Canelo Álvarez unified the supermedia division (Photo: EFE / EPA / Caroline Brehman)

Saul Canelo Alvarez became the first Mexican to unify a division in professional boxing. After defeating Caleb Plant, the fighter from Guadalajara wrote his name in the history of Mexican boxing. But another of Saul’s qualities is about millionaire contracts who signs in every fight.

In 2021, with the resumption of sports activities, Canelo Álvarez agreed to three fights. Faced Avni Yildirim, Billy joe saunders Y Caleb Plant, with each one he signed contracts that exceeded the USD 30 million.

Besides being the best pound for pound, Saul Alvarez He is one of the highest paid boxers and athletes today and his bouts in 2021 gave him the opportunity to increase his fortune. In 2020 Canelo Álvarez was among the 100 highest paid celebrities worldwide, he was also among the 100 highest paid athletes.

When leaving the ring after obtaining the unification of 168 pounds, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco took his bag a figure of more than USD 205 million after his three bouts in 2021, which in Mexican pesos is around 4,200 million pesos -According to the price of the dollar in 20.61 Mexican pesos-.

With each of his rivals, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco was in charge of ensuring the economic gains of his performance above the ring.

To start his activity in 2021, Saúl defended his World Boxing Council titles (CMB), World Boxing Association (AMB) against the challenger bound by the WBC, Avni Yildirim. The native of Turkey stepped into the ring to try to strip the Canelo of his titles, however, he failed.

In this meeting, the Mexican fighter received the amount of USD 30 million, of which USD 20 million was from the fight and the rest of the profits produced by sponsorships and television.

Two months later, the fighter from Guadalajara challenged the British Billy joe saunders to take off the World Boxing Organization girdle (OMB) of the super middle. The fight left a great result for the tapatío because managed to win the championship with a knock out technical.

He stripped Billy Joe of the championship and for said fight, Canelo agreed to a figure of USD 15 million for getting into the ring, as reported by the specialized site Sportekz. But the figure would be exclusively from the sporting event, the profits from sponsorships and television were added, which were profits from USD 20 million.

Total Canelo Alvarez earned $ 35 million for fighting Billy Joe Saunders.

The last fight you had Saúl Álvarez in 2021 it was against the american Caleb Plant. The fight was one of the most anticipated in the world of boxing because it was when the 168 pound supremacy.

Saúl finished the fight in round eleven. One round from taking the fight to the decision of the judges, the man from Guadalajara made good on his promise to knock out the former IBF champion. In accordance with ESPN only of the Fight a figure close to the USD 40 million for the tapatío, but since it is one of the most demanding events, the income from the “payment per event” (PPV) made the Mexican’s earnings higher.

From earnings of sponsorships, television and tickets to the event, Canelo added an amount of USD 100 million. So in total from his fight against Caleb Plant he earned a figure of USD 140 million.

So if you add up the three amounts he earned in the year, that totals a stratospheric $ 205 million in a single year. Now with plans to upgrade, Saúl will hope to start 2022 with a match in the cruiserweight.

