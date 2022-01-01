The loneliness that Titanic caused in Kate Winslet and that was not known

English actress Kate winslet 46-year-old became world famous when she played Rose DeWitt in the movie “Titanic” released in 1997. This production made her one of the most famous stars in Hollywood. However, years later The consecrated actress confessed that this success was also accompanied by a deep loneliness that caused her the trauma caused by the excessive criticism in relation to her weight.

The actress was 21 when she agreed to play the role of Rose in one of the highest-grossing films of all time, “Titanic.” The most remembered scene in the film was one of the causes of criticism about his body. In the scene after the shipwreck, Rose manages to climb onto one of the doors that floated in the middle of the ocean; Jack, meanwhile, could not find any surface and died of hypothermia, while holding Rose’s hand. This scene was one of the most moving of the entire film, but comedian Joan Rivers decided to make it a mockery in relation to Kate’s body: “If he had lost a couple of kilos, Leo (DiCaprio) would have fit in the door that served as his lifeboat“This comment marked the actress a lot, since her histrionic gifts were not taken into account and they only focused on her weight.

After more than two decades since the premiere of “Titanic,” the actress confessed how she felt about the harsh criticism she received while promoting the film, given that, at the time, Winslet did not “fit in” with the Hollywood beauty standards and the tabloid press did nothing more than inquire about her weight and invent fake diets that the actress followed to achieve weight loss.

On several occasions, the actress was disturbed by the amount of comments she received daily and despite having the support of her loved ones, it was impossible not to feel affected. “People talked a lot about my weight. And they asked me to comment on my physical condition. So they labeled me sincere and brave. No, I was just defending myself“said the actress.

“These comments damaged my confidence. I didn’t want to go to Hollywood because I remember thinking, ‘God, if that’s what they tell me in England, what’s going to happen when I get to America? comments on your self-esteem (…) In addition, it interferes in your growing impression of what is beautiful. I felt very lonely. For the simple reason that nothing can really prepare you for … this”, He confessed in an interview.

Despite the Body shaming that the actress received for her participation in the James Cameron film, Winslet has managed to overcome and establish herself as one of the most important actresses in Hollywood by winning an Oscar, four Golden Globes, three BAFTAs and two Emmy Awards, without having to give explanations about his figure or submit to any strict regime to fit in the industry.