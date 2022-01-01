The Kardashians the new show of the Kardashian-Jenner family already has a trailer

New Year New Life! or in this case: new year, new show. The Kardashians, which is the new adventure of the sisters Kardashian jenner that has come to stay. But who will be in this reality show? When will your premiere? Do youWhat will it be about? Read on to find out.

When the Keping up with the Kardashians show ended in June 2021, fans couldn’t wait to find out what the famous family’s next step was and though Kim She was in charge of making sure that her next project would be released soon, it seems that years have passed without knowing EVERYTHING that has happened in the lives of the sisters first hand.

The most famous sisters in show business are back!

The trailer confirming that the Kardashian Jenner family will have a new show

But just when we thought we’d end the year with no news from the family Kardashian jenner, Hulu has been commissioned to give us a small gift to start January on the right foot: the first teaser official of The Kardashians!

Who will be in the Kardashians?

In the little teaser (which can be said to be a preview or wink of a trailer) published on the family’s social networks, a few moments ago, we can see Kim kardashian, Khloé kardashian, Kylie jenner, Kendall jenner , Kourtney kardashian Y Kris jenner congratulating us on the new year and welcoming us to what will be your next adventure with Hulu.

The premiere of this reality show will be in 2022

Although the exact date on which The Kardashians will premiere, according to the small announcement the countdown will start soon so surely we will not have to wait too long for the new show to premiere.

Where we can see The Kardashians in Mexico and Latin America

According to the information shared by the sisters, we also know that, in Latin America, The Kardashians will be available for Star +, so we can see first-hand everything that has happened in their lives since then.

What will it be about and why will it be different from Keeping up with the Kardashians?

If there is something that we could notice when seeing the mini trailer is that everything seems to indicate that the new kardashians show, from Hulu, will have a mechanic very similar to what it was Keeping up with the Kardashians, so we will definitely find out what has happened to the sisters in recent months.

What has happened in the sisters’ lives since then?

After the E show! entertainment will end, the life of the Kardashian jenner It has been quite complicated and there are many things that we are dying to see from his experience.

Kim kardashian

Since the last show ended Kim made her divorce from Kanye West official. The two have had quite a controversial breakup. To get started, Kim appeared in some of the concerts of Kanye Wearing a wedding dress, in addition, there have been the many public statements of the musician regarding his wishes for Kanye West to have Kim Kardashian back and of course, now there is news that they will be neighbors.

Although the kim’s love life It seems to have taken a 360 turn, its businesses are better than ever since Skims had one of its best years thanks to a collaboration with Fendi. And, of course, we cannot forget his iconic appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Ah! and above all … Kim has a new relationship with Pete Davidson. So there will be several juicy topics, for sure, in The Kardashians.

Khloé kardashian

Although it seemed that the life of Khloé I was finally under control and when I finished Keeping up with the Kardashians there was a question as to whether she would have another child with Tristan thompson, things went backwards for Khloé and another infidelity of the athlete was made public. In the middle of the hurricane Khloé He also announced that he bought a huge property with his mother, Kris, and that the two of them were building their dream homes.