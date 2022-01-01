The Italian who wanted to hit Hirving Lozano would now be out of work

He wanted to hit Hirving Lozano and now he would lose his job

December 31, 2021 · 4:25 PM

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano, due to his frontality on the field, has won more than one enemy, although he has managed to control himself, he is sometimes involved in certain altercations that cause sanctions or dismissals.

This would be happening to the coach of Spezia, Thiago Motta, who in the last match between his team and Napoli, faced Hirving Lozano. The Mexican only asked him for the ball to be able to play while the Brazilian DT, naturalized Italian, did not give it to him.

Although the play did not go to seniors, who did receive a warning was Thiago Motta, who could be unemployed not only due to the bad results of the team, but also because of the bad behavior he gave on the Diego Maradona stadium court.

Thiago Motta was not the first DT in trouble with Hirving Lozano

Hirving Lozano has not only had conflicts with coaches of the opposing team, but also with those of his own club. Such is the case of Gennaro Gattuso with whom he argued during a training session and this caused the Mexican to go to the freezer for a good period.

