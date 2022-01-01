The iPhone 13 Pro of 128 GB returns to mark historical minimum price in Amazon and with delivery before Kings

Finding available units of some Apple devices with specific configurations to give away in Kings can become a daunting task. If you were planning to buy the iPhone 13 Pro As a gift, the 128 GB version in graphite once again sets the historical minimum price on Amazon and there is delivery before January 6, for 1,109 euros.

Buy the iPhone 13 Pro at the best price





With a recommended retail price of 1,159 euros in the official Apple Store and authorized suppliers for the 128 GB version, on Amazon you can buy the iPhone 13 Pro with a discount of 50 euros that leaves it at its historical minimum price on the platform: 1,109 euros. It is also at the same price and with delivery before Kings in MediaMarkt.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) – Graphite

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones in the Apple catalog. The main novelty of this model is that its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display integrates ProMotion technology, so the adaptive refresh rate is up to 120 Hz, ensuring greater fluidity in the moments when users will appreciate it most.

Another novelty is in video recording. The iPhone 13 Pro has a triple rear camera and LiDAR sensor with the possibility of capturing video at 4K HDR Dolby Vision, but now it has the new cinema mode to record with blur. Their autonomy has also improved, exceeding 20 hours per charge playing video.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.