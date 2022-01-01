The great enmities in the world of cinema that no longer have a solution

At this point and thanks to Feud by Ryan Murphy you should already know: Bette Davis and Joan Crawford hated each other. The mutual animosity began on the set of What Happened To Baby Jane? by Robert Aldrich and spanned decades. And of course, that two stars of such stature signed one of the great enmities of the cinema turned into a considerable spectacle. There were rumors about the reason for the dispute, there was talk of professional jealousy, envy and even unrequited love. Lastly, Davis denied his hatred for Crawford.

By then, one was an old woman and the other had died. Few people believed the version that it was “a publicity stunt” much, but no one wanted to delve into the subject. The truth is that the enmity between the two showed to what extent a filming set can be a battlefield. One in addition to enormous complexity, because it usually involves a battle of egos and talent.

Of course, the great Hollywood divas are not the first, nor will they be the last, who have starred in tense moments on television and film. We leave you several of the great enmity of the cinema between actors that have almost always ended in a public, shameful and enduring confrontation.

Freddie Prinze Jr. vs. Kiefer Sutherland

This great enmity of the cinema is one of the most curious. Prinze Jr. is considered one of the gentlest men in Hollywood. Sutherland not so much, but at least he is known as talented and dedicated to the job. But it seems, Sharing a set became an uncomfortable experience for both of them.

After being part of season eight of the series 24 , Prince Jr. assured ABC News that he hated “every minute he shared with Sutherland.” The actor complained about the tension on set, his former colleague’s bad work habits and his “hellish behavior.” Sutherland simply replied that “he had enjoyed working with Prinze Jr.,” as well as “wish him well” according to Hollywood Reporter.

