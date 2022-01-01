The epic narration of Christian Martinoli in the Cruz Azul championship

This year closes differently from all the previous ones, 2021 leaves, but it leaves millions of Cruz Azul fans one of the best days of their lives, the day in which Cruz Azul was established as Champion of Mexican soccer, the smile does not fade anymore, and the year cannot end without remembering that epic sunday may 30 in which the team led by Juan Reynoso conquered the ninth star at Aztec stadium.

So our last memory of 2021 It is dedicated to The Machine and to that day when our throats exploded and our hearts fell out, and of course also, to the man who put voice to the glorious moment through the TV Azteca microphones with the grand finale against Santos Laguna.

“It’s over, 23 years, five months and 23 days, 8 thousand 575 days, 205 thousand 808 hours, the Blue finally ends with the gloom, ends with the ghosts, ends with the obscurantismHe is the Champion of Mexico, he is the Champion of Mexican soccer; Yisus, celebrate that more than anyone for having suffered, as a mother has suffered Yisus in this team, they have trampled him, they have insulted him and he is Champion. There is, those lyrics that you thought would never go back to a league trophy, you can’t believe it “, was part of the story of Christian martinoli as a witness to the ninth star of Cruz Azul.

It was the voice that remained etched in the memory of millions of fans, as they cried and drowned with happiness trying to assimilate that the big day finally arrived, that the ninth was a reality and they had lived it as part of the history that it represented. Is he story that will repeat itself for the rest of our days as priceless treasure to remember the day when Cruz Azul was consecrated Champion of Mexican soccer.

For its part, Paco Villa is not far behind either, since he starred in the long-awaited story from the competition, with the passion that characterizes him as a storyteller, and of course, as a fan of Cruz Azul; no doubt the fans had a difficult time choice at the time of decide which narrator to stay with, but at the end of the day, the two stories put the goosebumps and they make anyone’s heart tremble again. Let them both be heard, over and over again. Thank you 2021, thank you Cruz Azul, Champion!