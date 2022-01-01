The drama of “Mr. Big ”and the confession of Billie Eilish

We start this edition of AR report with nominations for the Golden Globes, which were led by the films “Belfast” and “The Power of The Dog” with 7 mentions each. Who also got a nomination was Kristen Stewart for Best Actress in Drama for her role as Lady Di in “Spencer”, film directed by the Chilean Pablo Larrain (“Ema”, “No”, “Jackie”, “Neruda”, “A fantastic woman”).

Unlike previous years, the award-which will take place on January 9- will not be broadcast live, so there is no clarity if there will be a physical ceremony. This amid the accusations of racism, sexism, harassment and corruption that have affected these recognitions.

Someone who has reason to celebrate is Kim kardashian, who passed her first exam to become a lawyer. The businesswoman used your official Instagram account to show your student achievement after three unsuccessful attempts. “I am really proud of the woman I look at today in the reflection”, Affirmed the influencer, who highlighted that“I got up every time and studied more and tried again until I succeeded. I had COVID on the 3rd try with a fever of 40 but I’m not making excuses”.

The celebrity thanked everyone who supported her and remembered her late father, Robert Kardashian. “I would be very proud and actually very surprised to know that this is my path now“Said the brunette.

He was sincere in the middle of the interview and in the AR Report we tell you what he said. Billie Eilish confessed her addiction to pornography. In dialogue with radio host Howarn Stern, the singer said that started watching porn from the age of 11, declassifying the consequences of that habit, which he embodied in one of the songs on his latest album, “Happier Than Ever”.

“I think it destroyed my brain“Acknowledged the young woman, who indicated that she did not refuse to”doing things that weren’t good the first few times I had sex. And it was because I thought that was what I was supposed to like”.

He no longer hides his love and in AR Report we love it. Zendaya surprised with a romantic message for Tom Holland, her co-worker and partner. The artist used instagram to share a post in honor of his colleague, with whom he has starred in three Spider-Man films. “My spider man. I’m so proud of you, some things never change and that’s a good thing“He wrote when sharing a photo of the filming of the last film in the superhero saga and another of the actor when he was little and was disguised as the character.

Although rumors of romance had been around for a long time, it was only in July of this year that the couple was caught kissing, confirming their relationship. In September, the gallant dedicated a tender post to him in social networks for his birthday, leaving behind any doubt about the love bond between the two.

We end this AR Report report with shocking news. Chris Noth, actor known for playing “Mr. Big ”in the“ Sex and The City ”franchise, was accused of sexually assaulting two women. Those affected gave their testimony to the North American portal The Hollywood Reporter, where they revealed that they were interpreter victims in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

Noth, who recently returned to the fore for “And Just Like That,” a spin-off of the aforementioned series, called it “falseThe accusations. “The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question the timing of these stories. I don’t know for sure why they are showing up now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women”, He clarified in the same report.

