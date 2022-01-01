The best wedding dresses of 2021

Lily was very original and classic with her bridal look.

Emma Bunton was fun and bohemian at her wedding

Our eternal ‘Baby Spice’ got married after a 10-year engagement to her boyfriend Jade Jones in a secret ceremony. The Spice Girls member broke tradition by opting for a short Miu Miu wedding dress that featured long mesh sleeves, a cape with vibrant yellow flowers, and a beaming smile.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Ariana Grande: sexy and romantic

The singer surprised everyone with her wedding after a quick engagement with Dalton Gómez with whom she had been in a relationship for 16 months. In the photos taken on their intimate wedding day that only had 20 guests, you could see Ariana Grande with one of the wedding dresses sexiest silk we have seen, designed by Vera Wang.

The bride wore her legendary ponytail, but accessorized it with a bow detail veil.

Lady Kitty Spencer opted for a vintage aesthetic

Diana’s niece and Harry and William’s cousinShe has always been a quintessential fashionista and her wedding was going to be no different. Lady kitty spencer she married billionaire Michael Lewis in Rome on July 24 and wore six different wedding dresses from Dolce & Gabbana’s High Fashion division.

The wedding dress The main one was Victorian in style with striking white lace, a high neckline and puffed shoulders, as well as a cropped silhouette and a full skirt.

Without a doubt, a more than perfect design for a royal.

gwen Stefani

When Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton on his ranch in Oklahoma he used two impressive wedding dresses, designed by Vera Wang.

The 52-year-old singer’s main bridal look was a large white strapless multi-layered tulle gown, which Vera described as “modern minimalist construction.”

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Then later in the evening, the ‘The Voice’ coach changed her look with another Wang number, a strapless mini dress that she accessorized with white fishnet tights and white boots.