The best images of space taken by NASA in 2021- Uno TV

These are some of the images taken by NASA in 2021. | Photo: NASA.

A galaxy that appears to “smile” and the Moon posing on Earth are just some of the best. images taken by the satellites of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during 2021. These are some of Best shots of the cosmos before New Year 2022.

A smiling galaxy

This image taken by the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope and released on December 17, 2021, shows a side view of NGC 3568, a barred spiral galaxy approximately 57 million light years from the Milky Way in the constellation Centaurus.

According to NASA, in 2014 the light of a supernova explosion in NGC 3568 reached Earth and although most astronomical discoveries are the work of teams of professional astronomers, this supernova was discovered by amateur astronomers who are part of the Backyard Observatory Supernova Search in New Zealand.

The Moon rests on the Earth

This photo shows the Crescent moon hovering over a sunset orbital as the International Space Station (ISS) passed over the Pacific Ocean east of New Zealand.

The colors shown in the capture that fade from orange to dark blue (between the dark surface of the Earth and the blackness of space) are, according to NASA, layers of the atmosphere.

While the crescent Moon is brightly illuminated, some craters, peaks, and mare regions are faintly visible in the shadows and along the sunlight terminator.

“This view offers a symbolic end to the year 2021 and a glimpse into NASA’s next target for human-manned exploration.” indicated the Administration on December 6.

A walk in the Sun

This image shows the ISS in silhouette while I was passing through the sun at approximately a little over five miles per second.

The image is composed of seven frames and was released by NASA this December 30. The postcard of the star king was taken last Friday, June 25, 2021, near Nellysford, Virginia

The Earth healing

On December 30, the Administration revealed the image of the lands surrounding the Iberá wetlands in Argentina, which show a recovery of mother nature, and that is after showing signs of livestock production, roads, densely grazed pastures and pasture fires; Today there are lush meadows, wetlands and forests that live mostly untouched by human activity.

New year, new horizon

This photo taken by an astronaut from the vehicle SpaceX Crew Dragon after being undocked from the ISS, it was unveiled by NASA on January 1, 2021, just in welcome to the year that is ending.

This photo is just one of more than four million that astronauts have taken from Earth. since the beginning of NASA’s manned spaceflight programs.