The best film of 2021. The XVII edition of the ‘Cinema Cup’ begins

Welcome to the XVII Cinema Cup from El Seventh Art. As always, the new year begins with our particular tournament to recognize the best that cinema has given throughout the year just ended. The award for which those who have already won an Oscar, a Goya or a Forqu sigh, with or without a pandemic involved.

Summarizing, each participant will choose those that for him are THE TEN BEST FILMS OF 2021 and the TWELVE MOST VOTED FILMS They will be part of a play-off after which only one can remain, the best of the best.

In turn, each participant can also participate in the selection and / or subsequent voting of the remaining categories that make up the Cinema Cup: Best director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Soundtrack, Best special effects, Best Spanish Film, Best Animated Film, Worst movie, Best photography Y Best Foreign Language Film (that is not of Spanish production).

To participate you only have to access our forum and respond in this thread before 23:59 on Friday da January 14, 2022 . Subsequently, the different voting of the final phase will begin, which will take place on a daily basis throughout the remainder of January (and part of February).

CINEMA CUP VOTING 2021

RULES ‘CINEMA CUP 2021 (THE SPTIMO ART)’

– Each participant choose their TEN BEST FILMS OF 2021, in no particular order. The only condition is that all of them have been officially released in our country either in cinema, DVD / Blu-ray, VOD or streaming in the period between January 1 and December 31, 2021, both inclusive.

– Re-premieres or isolated screenings such as those that may be produced at festivals or in different film libraries will not be taken into account, in the same way that the year of production of each title is not taken into account. Only its official and legal release date in our country.

– They can also be proposed between ZERO and FOUR candidates in the remaining categories that make up the Cinema Cup: Best director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Soundtrack, Best photography, Best special effects, Best Spanish Film, Best Animated Film, Worst movie Y Best Foreign Language Film (that is not of Spanish production).

– You can edit the message as many times as you want, as long as these modifications occur before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 14. Subsequently, we proceed to the due count and the different votes that make up the Final Phase of the ‘XVII Cinema Cup (The Seventh Art)’.

– You can only vote once per round and category. Each vote, announced through the web with its corresponding news, will begin around noon and will be enabled within 24 hoursThis period can be extended up to 48 hours in the event of a tie, except in the case of the FINAL, which will last for 48 hours and a maximum of 72 hours (in the event of a tie).

– If this tie continues, a new survey will be created, also with a duration of 24 hours and in which only those nominees who have tied after the first will participate. In the event of a new tie between two or more nominees in the aforementioned additional survey, they will be proclaimed as winners “ex aequo”.

– The winner of each vote will be decided by a simple majority.

– The twelve most voted films In the preliminary phase they will become part of a play-off where they will face each other by direct voting. Initial pairings will be decided by lottery, although subsequent crosses will be defined in advance based on the result of said draw.

– Leaving aside said play-off and except for duly justified specific exceptions, there will be a minimum of three and a maximum of five nominees by category, according to the results produced in the different preliminary votes.

– In the event that an actor / actress is voted both in the main performer category and in the cast category for the same role and film, all the votes will be added to a single account and the category for which the most votes received.

– About the categories of Best Spanish Film, Best Animated Film Y Best Foreign Language Film (that is not of Spanish production): Including a film as a candidate in any of these three categories is perfectly compatible with its inclusion in any of the other two, as well as, of course, within the personal list of the ten best films of 2021.

– About the category of Best Original Soundtrack: We refer to incidental music, or what is traditionally known in English as “score” – compositions specifically composed to accompany a certain production. Although there may be exceptions, in principle, what is known in English as a “soundtrack”, which is usually made up of a varied series of existing songs, will not be taken into account.

– The one that at a given moment was the category of Best Television Series has become the Series Cup whose operation, in essence, is the same as that of the Cinema Cup but with television series.

– Each participant will choose the ones that for him are his FIFTEEN BEST TELEVISION SERIES of 2021, in no particular order, and subsequently the TWELVE MOST VOTED SERIES They will be part of a play-off after which there can only be one, the best. Like in the Cinema Cup initial pairings will be decided by lottery, although subsequent crosses will be defined in advance based on the result of said draw.

– The two conditions are, first, that your first episode has been released in our country sometime in 2021 dubbed into Spanish, or in original version (with or without subtitles) if there is no version dubbed into Spanish; and second, that all of its episodes have been released before the deadline to vote in the preliminary round.

– We refer to the seasons broadcast throughout that year, and not to the series as a whole. If more than two seasons have been released during the year, each of them will be considered as an independent and autonomous entity and a single vote will not encompass all of them.

To participate in the selection you only have to access our forum and respond in this thread. You can edit the message as many times as you want, as long as these modifications occur before 11:59 p.m. on Friday, January 28. Subsequently, the due count and the different votes that make up the Final Phase of the ‘III Series Cup (The Seventh Art)’ will be carried out.

– In addition, the Series Cup includes an additional vote to the MOST DISAPPOINTING TV SERIES OF THE YEAR. The procedure is practically the same as with the Cinema Cup: Each participant proposes between zero and five candidates, and after due recount they will vote among the three, four or five series with the most votes (despite themselves). Finally, mention that both the first season of a premiere series and a new season of a series already on air can be proposed.

2021 SERIES CUP VOTING

