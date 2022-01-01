The Ben Affleck problem that Jennifer López hopes this time does not affect the couple

Actor Ben Affleck has continually struggled with some addictions, which have affected him in various aspects of his life. However, despite the fact that he stopped consuming alcohol, it seems that he has not been able to overcome another of his greatest vices, gambling.

Jennifer López’s current partner was in Las Vegas for work, and decided to return to their old habits, visiting several casinos in Sin City., reliving his passion for poker and blackjack until three in the morning.

The actor was caught on paparazzi cameras at the luxurious Wynn Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, while he was in a high limit room (a totally private gaming room in which only bets of large amounts of money are allowed). money). This small departure from the Bronx Diva has brought him a little closer to his old addictions, since the first thing he did when he was away from his new partner was to go play cards in a luxurious casino, while JLo is attending business work in another city.

The Batman interpreter has indicated on several occasions that he is not a gambler, and that his love of the game is nothing more than a simple hobby. However, the actor was banned from several Las Vegas casinos in 2014, totally banning entry, since it was determined that the actor used “card counting”, a gambling practice that is illegal in several casinos. A large number of fans of “Bennifer” have expressed their concern at the presence of Ben in the casinos, since he can relapse into alcohol and become addicted to gambling, damaging his idyllic relationship with the interpreter of “Waiting for tonight” .

Despite this little “detour” in Ben Affleck’s routine, he has consistently shown that he is willing to do anything for Jennifer Lopez. That includes changing their eating habits so they can eat the same thing when they’re together, and keeping the passion alive between them, whether it’s shopping for new lingerie or sending suggestive photos of each other when they’re away from each other.

The couple, who did not want to leave anything to chance in this new opportunity, have decided to meet weekly to open up and talk about their feelings. A source close to the couple commented in an interview for “Ok! Magazine “, as follows:” From the beginning, they agreed to be very open with each other, so they actually write in weekly sessions to talk about their feelings. ” In addition, the informant stated that “Ben and Jennifer FaceTime every night before going to bed. His friends think it’s a bit of a stretch, but Ben and Jen are so thankful to get this second chance. They don’t take anything for granted ”. It seems that it is already known what will be the topic to be discussed in the next couple session of “Bennifer”, since the visit to the casino got out of hand for the actor.