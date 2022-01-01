The AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX poses in front of the camera next to the Alienware m17 R5

We talk about the AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX Today tomorrow, the company’s top-of-the-range portable APU to debut with the manufacturing process of TSMC 6nm.

This time the leak is linked to the fact that the first image of the APU welded to the motherboard of the laptop has been seen Alienware m17 R5, which will also integrate a dedicated GPU AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT which would offer 2560 Stream Processors alongside 12GB of GDDR6 memory attached to a 192-bit memory interface. In theory it is a version with vitamin frequencies of the Radeon RX 6800M.

The AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX offers a configuration of 8 cores and 16 threads of processing under the architecture Zen3 (or Zen3 + being at 6nm and not 7nm) that we know will reach a Turbo frequency of 5.00 GHz. Among the strengths, the inclusion of graphics with architecture RDNA2 (which will be the only improvement that provides a noticeable performance improvement over the Ryzen 5000), support for the PCI-Express 4.0 interface and access to DDR5 RAM.

This APU will use the packaging FP7, which would have the same size as its predecessor, 25 x 35 mm, which makes it easy to reuse existing FP6 designs for a quick upgrade of laptops by not having to perform any type of redesign.

via: Videocardz