The 23 Samsung mobiles that have already received the update to Android 12

If you have one of these Samsung phones, you can now enjoy the latest in Android 12 with One UI 4.

Samsung has been one of the first companies to update their phones to Android 12, shortly after Google updated its Pixels to the latest version of Android. The South Korean company was able to deliver on its promise to upgrade your latest high-end mobiles to Android 12 before the end of the year 2021.

To date, a good handful of devices of the brand have already received the update. Despite the mainly arisen issues, Samsung was able to quickly resume deployment, and there are already more than 20 Samsung mobiles Updated to Android 12 with One UI 4, the newest installment of the company’s customization layer.

Which Samsung mobiles have already been updated to Android 12?

During the month of December, Samsung stepped on the accelerator to release the update to Android 12 for all its high-end smartphones released over the last three years. Thus, the models of the Galaxy S10, S20, S21, Note10, Note20 and Galaxy Z families have already been updated. Currently, these are the models that already have Android 12 available:

According to the update planning confirmed by Samsung, now that the high-end models have already received the update, it will soon be the turn of the Samsung Galaxy A series devices. We will update this list as Samsung releases the corresponding update for the rest. from its terminals.

