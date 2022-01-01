The 22 new series not to be missed in 2022

If you thought that 2021 was an almost insurmountable year for the series, wait until you see everything new that is presented for the one we start now. Between the battle of big franchises, the big delayed premieres that finally see the light or the increasing seriousness of the local product, there will be hectic times on the seriéfilo flank. And to the new titles indicated below (in alphabetical order, with the date indicated if known) we must add the returns of ‘Stranger things’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Euphoria’ or ‘Atlanta’, or the final seasons of ‘Ozark’, ‘Better call Saul’ or ‘Peaky blinders’.

one. ‘1899 ‘(Netflix)

In this mystery series From creators of ‘Dark’, the steam trip to America by a group of European emigrants (the series will be, as it should be, multilingual) takes an unexpected turn when a ship that had been missing for months passes before them. Smells like a terrifying epic.

2. ‘The afterparty’ (Apple TV +, January 28)

After the success of ‘Only murders in the building’ comes another ‘who-did-it’ in a sardonic key. Christopher miller (producer of ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’) directs a cast that is almost who-is-who of modern American comedy.

3. ‘Alma’ (Netflix)

Sergio G. Sanchez (writer of ‘The Orphanage’) creates and co-directs this supernatural thriller with Mireia Oriol as a young woman trying to solve the mystery surrounding the accident that left her amnesiac. Both pure gender chills and high emotionality are expected from Sánchez.

4. ‘Blackout ‘(Movistar +)

This anthological series, based on the podcast ‘The great blackout’, will offer various views on the collapse of the system after a solar storm. Always personal visions: direct Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Raul Arevalo, Isa Campo, Alberto Rodriguez and Isaki Lacuesta.

5. ‘Brideshead revisited’ (BBC; platform to be determined in Spain)

After ‘Blinded by the sun’ and ‘Suspiria’, Luca guadagnino dares with the remake of another classic. Or will you prefer to talk about a new adaptation of Evelyn Waugh’s 1945 novel? Andrew Garfield will be the English army officer played by Jeremy Irons.

6. ‘The House of the Dragon ‘(HBO Max)

The long-awaited prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ tells of the infighting that led to the end of House Targaryen. Its incredible cast includes Matt smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Olivia cooke as Alicent Hightower. There will also be dragons.

7. ‘Conversations with friends’ (Hulu and BBC Three; platform to be determined in Spain)

From the team that made us cry with ‘Normal people’ will come another adaptation of a novel by Sally rooney, which recounted the multi-gang relationship between two college students and an older, wealthy couple.

Meet the cast of Conversations with Friends. Based on the award-winning debut novel by Sally Rooney, #ConversationswithFriends is coming soon to @hulu and @bbcthree!

– Alison Oliver as “Frances”

– Sasha Lane as “Bobbi”

– Joe Alwyn as “Nick”

– Jemima Kirke as “Melissa” pic.twitter.com/jra2GxmfSz – Conversations with Friends (@ConvosOnHulu) February 17, 2021

8. ‘The Golden Age ‘(HBO Max, January 25)

As in ‘Belgravia’, Julian Fellowes explores the clash of the old and the new rich in the 19th century, but this time he looks towards New York. Marian Brook (Louisa jacobson) is embroiled in a social war between one of his aunts and a railroad magnate and his wife.

9. ‘The Essex serpent ‘(Apple TV +)

The filmmaker Clio Barnard makes her series debut with this adaptation of Sarah Perry’s gothic novel. When she moves from Victorian London to a small town in Essex, a widow (Claire danes) begins to hear rumors of the return of a mythical creature. Tom Hiddleston plays the local vicar.

10. ‘Fair: The Darkest Light ‘(Netflix, January 28)

The creators of this fantastic ‘thriller’, Agustin Martinez Y Carlos Montero (‘Elite’), promise “a sect, grunge music, fantastic beings, the sun of Andalusia and a mine that looks like a labyrinth.” Do you need to know more?

eleven. ‘Gaslit ‘(Starzplay)

This year we will see two series around relatively minor characters from the Watergate case. In ‘Gaslit’, Julia Roberts is the high society woman who alerted about Nixon’s role in the scandal. In ‘The White House plumbers’ (HBO Max), Woody harrelson Y Justin theroux they embody the duo who planned the extraction and theft of documents from the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.

12. ‘Halo ‘(Paramount +; platform to be determined in Spain)

The video game franchise was to give rise, eons ago, to a film written by Alex garland (‘Annihilation’). But what finally debuts, after several changes of platform and creators, is a series with Kyle Killen and Steven Kane from ‘showrunners’ & mldr; only in its first season.

13. ‘The last of us’ (HBO Max)

Another long-awaited video game adaptation, a first for HBO, is this action-horror drama co-developed by the creator of ‘Chernobyl’. Smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) must escort Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from Boston to Salt Lake City, where the young woman could become a solution to a zombie plague.

14. ‘Moon Knight ‘(Disney +)

In the most promising Marvel series for 2022, Oscar Isaac He is an ex-marine who obtains the powers of an Egyptian moon god. They will also be released ‘Ms. Marvel ‘, about the brand’s first Muslim heroine; ‘She-Hulk’, starring Tatiana Maslany, and ‘Secret Invasion’, with Samuel L. Jackson on the hunt for Skrulls.

fifteen. ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘(Disney +)

Ewan McGregor Y Hayden christensen They return to incarnate, respectively, Obi-Wan and Vader in this miniseries developed a decade after ‘Revenge of the Sith’. Also coming ‘Andor’, prequel to ‘Rogue one’ about the rebel spy played by Diego Luna.

16. ‘The old man ‘(Disney +)

In his first fixed role in a series, Jeff Bridges He is a retired CIA agent, away from everything and everyone, who has to face his past again when he is besieged by a hitman.

17. ‘Pachinko ‘(Apple TV +)

Apple has spared no resources to bring the novel by Min jin lee, a great saga of love and war that alternates between Korea, Japan and the United States.

18. ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Disney +, February 2)

This eight-episode miniseries explores the relationship between Pamela Anderson (Lily james) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), drums by Mötley Crüe; in particular the scandal surrounding his honeymoon sex tape.

19. ‘Who is Anna?’ (Netflix, February 11)

The miniseries of Shonda rhimes is based on Jessica Pressler’s article about Anna Sorokin (Julia Garner in fiction), a German-Russian con artist who turned on New York high society by posing as a false heiress.

twenty. ‘Sandman ‘(Netflix)

The graphic novel series of Neil gaiman It was also going to make it to the movies, but it lands on the relatively small screen earlier. Allan heinberg, writer of television, cinema and comics (created the Young Avengers), is a ‘showrunner’ and co-writes with Gaiman himself.

twenty-one. ‘The Lord of the Rings’ (title to be determined; Prime Video, September 2)

Before yelling “redundancy!”, Remember that this Amazon blockbuster (the most expensive series in history, only $ 465 million for the first season) will tell stories different from those explored by Peter Jackson in the movies. The star is the starting director: JA Bayona.

And 22. ‘Winning time: The rise of the Lakers dynasty & rdquor; (HBO Max)

Adam McKay (‘Don’t look up’) produces and directs this fictional chronicle of the Lakers’ great run during the eighties, in turn portraying a handful of personalities (Magic Johnson or Jerry Buss, former owner of the team) larger than life .