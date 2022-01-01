The 10 best series that broke it in 2021 – Publimetro Chile

2021 is gone. Last day of the year and it is time for the counts on streaming platforms, with the selection of the 10 best series offered by Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney + and others that were added during the year .

Although the pandemic allowed us a little more freedom, the audience responded with good numbers and fidelity to the series that caused a sensation and were trends in social networks during 2021.

Among them is the worldwide phenomenon that generated “The Squid Game”, the emotional goodbye of the gang of robbers from “La casa de Papel”, the formidable return of Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown” or the hit sitcom of the Universe of Marvel “Wandavision”.

Here we select the 10 best series of 2021, which one did you like the most?

The Squid Game

The Squid Game (Netflix)

Nothing was the same again after “Squid Game.” And is that after the success that meant its premiere on Netflix, the audience began to look seriously at South Korean productions. The series that began as one more bet on the platform became, without looking for it or wanting it, into a worldwide phenomenon that is already working on a second season and is even already pulling lines for a third installment.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, “The Squid Game” is presented as a thriller that follows the story of hundreds of people who accept a strange invitation to play games for children. However, once inside, they will find a chilling scoop: each game has its price, the price of their lives, where each player must choose if they want to give in to their worst instincts and risk losing everything.

Mare of Easttown – HBO

Mare of Easttown (HBO Max)

One of the most brilliant and must-see pieces in the HBO Max catalog. Although it could be any police story, the series starring Kate Winslet and won 4 Emmy Awards has elements that make it unique and of a powerful quality.

The story takes place in the small town of Easttown (Pennsylvania), where Winslet plays Mare Sheenan, an experienced and fearless police department detective, who must investigate the murder of a young single mother, the shadows of the past and a personal life that collapses. The series also explores both dramatic and everyday issues: death, alcoholism, family, and a series of ambiguities that make them evolve as the story unfolds.

The Money Heist (Capture)

The Paper House (Netflix)

The most famous robber gang in the world put an end to their story that left their fans with a taste of sweet and sour. The Spanish series, which for years carried the weight of a world phenomenon, distributed its last season in two batches of six episodes that premiered in September and December 2021 with a high rating and a plot that forced a happy one.

In “volume 2 of part 5”, the series created by Álex Pina explores the beginnings of Berlin (Pedro Alonso) in the world of high crime with his son, who will play a fundamental role in the final part of the last season.

Under the slogan “goodbye to the band” and “hello to the resistance”, now the Netflix platform will work with a Korean remake of La Casa de Papel and a Berlin spin-off that will have a release date somewhere in 2022.

Lost fagot

Lost Fagot (HBO Max)

The catalog dedicated to the LGBTIQ + community has “Lost Maricón” as one of its best productions. This interesting autobiographical Spanish comedy is based on the life of the Spanish writer Bob Pop, who reviews his life in different stages, starting in the search for a boy’s identity in the ’80s, going through the misunderstanding of his parents, his first romances until his current days in Madrid.

The series, which also tries to teach us the search for happiness in such a hostile world, turns out to be emotional and warm, without neglecting the humorous tone that allows the audience to find a fluid story in the story. Not only is it a humorous comedy of a homosexual and his stories, “Lost Fagot” is also a tale of struggle, resilience and the search for happiness in a world that is so hostile.

Succession – HBO Max

Succession (HBO Max)

Another brilliant piece in the HBO Max catalog, which has received multiple positive reviews from the specialized press. And it is that its plot, a soap opera of family betrayals due to the power struggle, make this drama one of the best series of 2021.

Although it premiered a couple of years ago, it was its third season that achieved the status of one of the best dramas in TV history. Created by Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, the series tells the story of a filthy wealthy family that unleashes an unbridled fight for who is capable of achieving more power. Separate point for its visual appeal and photographic beauty.

WandaVision

Wandavision (Disney Plus)

There is no doubt that it was one of the great revelations of the year. The series combined the classic style of sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it tells the story of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two beings with superpowers who live an idyllic life on the outskirts of a city until one day they begin to suspect that not everything is what it seems.

Wandavision made its premiere in January 2021 amid the production drought caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and its success allowed it to achieve two nominations for the Golden Globes, four Critic’s Choice Awards nominations and one Grammys nominations for the song Agatha All Along. Even according to the Torrent Freak report, the Disney Plus series was by far the most pirated of the year.

The Underground Railroad – Amazon

The Subway Train (Amazon Prime)

Perhaps one of the most unnoticed and silent series on the list, but without a doubt its 10 episodes on Amazon Prime leave us with the creeps when exploring the dramas of racial slavery in the United States.

The synopsis tells us that “The Subway Train” portrays the story of Cora, a young slave from a cotton plantation in Georgia, who after being abandoned by her mother, lives subjected to the cruelty of her masters. But when César, a young man from Virginia, tells him about the Underground Railroad, the two decide to start a risky escape north to achieve freedom.

‘The Underground Railroad’ turns a fable of the time into reality and imagines a network of clandestine stations linked by rails, underground, that cross the country. In their escape, Cora and César will travel through different states, and at each stop they will find a completely different world, while accumulating disappointments in the course of a descent into the hells of the human condition. Still, there will also be glimpses of humanity that will keep you hopeful.

‘And Just Like That’ Photo: Reprodução

And just like that (HBO Max)

The ‘reboot’ of “Sex and the City” hit HBO Max stomping, transforming into one of the best releases in the latter part of the year. The series, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and without the character of Samantha (Kim Cattrall) follows New Yorkers Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and 30s friendship to reality even more. complicated life and friendship at 50.

“And just like that” has received criticism from its followers who do not forgive the absence of Kim Catrall and the lack of comedy that characterized the series in the six seasons between 1998 and 2004. In its new episodes, the ‘reboot’ he has opted for a more dramatic narrative line, which in turn has generated good criticism in the specialized press.

Things to clean (Netflix)

Things to Clean (Netflix)

Without the loud advertising of other Netflix series, “Things to clean” (“Maid” in its original title) was one of the pleasant surprises of the year. And is that the story of overcoming of a young single mother victim of emotional abuse and domestic violence meant a strong blow to an audience that always needs a dose of drama.

Based on Stephanie Land’s autobiographical bestseller “Maid,” directed by its creator, Molly Smith Metzler, the story is a tale of healing, self-discovery, and self-improvement that follows in the footsteps of a young single mother (Margaret Qualley) doing work domestic workers to make ends meet while fighting homelessness and bureaucracy.

Ted Lasso. Apple tv Ted Lasso. Apple tv

Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

The second season of Ted Lasso, which debuted in 2020, broke all forecasts from the Apple TV application that was slowly gaining followers and a loyal audience in times of pandemic, where the confinement forced them to seek new entertainment horizons.

The story of Ted Lasso is based on the character of the same name, a football coach who trains athletes at the University of Kansas. But his life changes when from one day to the next he is hired to take over the training of a Premier League football team, when never in his life has he had a close experience of football.