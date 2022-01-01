Telegram is updated in a big way before the end of the year: all the news

The latest Telegram update of 2021 brings with it a large number of changes, including reactions, hidden text and much more.

The people of Telegram have achieved update your messaging app with new features once for every month you’ve had 2021. And, of course, December could not end without its respective new version of Telegram.

Through its official blog, the company has announced the arrival of great news for the app, including message reactions, hidden text, and other cool changes.

You can now react to messages on Telegram

The first of the novelties, and probably the most important of the update is the possibility of react to messages of chats.

According to Telegram, thanks to the reactions it will be possible to share feelings and responses, without the need to send messages.

For quickly react to a message with the thumb up emoji, just have to touch it twice. In addition, you can click on the message once to choose one of the different reactions available.

It is worth mentioning that reactions are enabled by default in private chats. Instead, in groups and channels they will have to be activated by administrators. In addition, it will be the administrators themselves who choose what type of reactions can be used.

The hidden text arrives to rid you of spoilers

As it had leaked a while ago, Telegram has included a new “anti spoilers” function that allows you to hide the text that is sent.

Thus, a message that contains spoilers or sensitive content, will appear hidden for chat participants, and its content will only be displayed if the message is tapped to reveal it.

Chat in any language with the built-in translator

If you are part of a group whose participants chat in another language, now you can translate any message directly from the app. To do this, just perform a long press on said message and choose the option “Translate”. This feature must be previously activated through the app settings.

Create your own themed QR codes

Another novelty is the arrival of the thematic QR codes. With them, it is possible to generate a QR code for any user with a public username, a group, a channel or a bot.

The codes can be personalized through colors and patterns. They can be generated through the app settings.

More interactive emojis and new menus in macOS

In addition to all the above, the latest version of Telegram brings with it even more animated and interactive emojis, which reproduce an effect when touched.

Also, macOS app menus have been redesigned with new animated icons, shortcut suggestions, and other changes.

The latest version of Telegram can now be downloaded through the main app stores. Those who already have the app installed, can update to the latest version of Telegram from today.

