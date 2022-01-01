Sylvester Stallone exhibits his facet as a painter | PHOTOS

Millennium Digital and DPA

Haguen, Germany / 01.01.2022





Hollywood star Sylvester StalloneAn actor remembered for playing characters like Rocky and Tambo in film, he is currently in Germany presenting an extensive retrospective of his little-known decades of work as a painter.

“Painting is the most private thing there is,” said the 75-year-old action actor before the opening of the exhibition. Sylvester Stallone – 75th Birthday Retrospective in the Osthaus Museum in Hagen in the European country.

The sample consists of more than 50 paintings, including self-portraits and unpublished works from the 1960s, which will be exhibited until next time February 20, 2022.

When it comes to painting, “you only have you and your soul“Stallone said in statements to DPA and added that when one paints “you can only trust yourself“.

The popular actor and filmmaker has devoted himself to painting from a very young age both as a creator and as a collector of contemporary art. In his often colorful and striking works, the Hollywood star explores trends in surrealism, expressionism, and abstract painting.

Over and over again, he tackles heroic icons, from the boxing legend starring himself in film to film Rocky, even mythological figures like Hercules and Superman, which he represents on his canvases naked and with gigantic dimensions.

Few years ago Stallone began to show his paintings publicly and to exhibit in museums. Saint Petersburg and Nice are some of the cities that showed his work.

The actor and artist said he hesitated a lot before taking the step: “I usually show my true nature in my paintings and it is full of authentic action. That’s how I am“, He said.

