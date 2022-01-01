Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Classic Film Tributes in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 – Series News

The new season of ‘Cobra Kai’ pays tribute to two classics and action heroes in a couple of episodes. Will they be raffled off with a cameo in the coming seasons? In this one it would have been phenomenal. We tell you what they are.

Cobra Kai season four focuses a lot on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the true protagonists of this entire sequel to the trilogy of Karate Kid, that’s why it makes all the sense in the world that all of them pay homage, in a couple of episodes, to classics and leading actors of action films.

In the 10 new episodes, the dojos Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang have merged their styles to teach his students the techniques necessary to overcome the new relentless force of Cobra Kai, who have as prospects two characters with a thirst for revenge: Robby (Tanner Buchannan) and Tory (Peyton List), both with possibilities of keeping the men’s and women’s medals in the new All-Valley Tournament rules.

The first one comes in episode four: Kenny (Dallas Young) leaves with all Cobra Kai to the drive-in to see Bloody Contact, a classic from Jean Claude Van Damme where he plays Frank Dux, a martial artist wanting to participate in the secret Kumite tournament, whose favorite fighter is Chong-Li (Bolo Yeung) and the antagonist of this story that apparently is also to the taste of all students. Kreese, especially Kyler Park (Joe Seo), the most enthusiastic in the role.

Great moment for fans of these two JCVD ​​tapes, who were blown away to see how Dux recovered from the blindness caused by the Chinese and ended up giving him a godmother that he will never forget. Thanks to Bloody contact Y Bloody Contact 2, and we would have to add Operation Hunt and The Search, he is one of the heroes who deserve all the possible honor. From our first superheroes without superhuman powers, guys.



Netflix ‘Bloody Contact’ is honored in the new season.



After, Sylvester Stallone is present, only in essence, with a couple of references to Rocky iii Y Rocky IV, both starring Lawrence. The first film, where the Italian Stallion confronts Clubber Lang (Mr. T), has the famous scene with the race on the beach, replicated by the impetus of the sensei from Eagle Fang. In the same training session, “Burning Heart” is played, the song that Rocky uses during his street training to avenge the death of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) at the hands of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Netflix Sensei Johnny Lawrence felt like Rocky Balboa.



There are many fans of Cobra Kai that, perhaps, they are unaware of the filmography of action cinema from the eighties and nineties, so it is prudent to suggest that they go and look for these films on platforms or any trusted page so that they understand why Van Damme and Stallone is the idol of their parents, uncles or older brothers.