Stormi saved Kris Jenner from question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The relationship between Kim kardashian Y Pete davidsonAfter her participation as host of “Saturday Night Live” has been one of the most followed by the US media in the last part of the year 2021.

From outings to the movies, invitations to family events, birthdays and even pointing out that Kris jenner She is obsessed with her daughter’s new partner, they are part of the reports that have been given by the comedian and the founder of Skims. But there is still no official confirmation of both.

Therefore, in the middle of what was the special program of New Year’s Eve of CNN, Kris Jenner was approached by presenters Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, who wanted to know more about the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

It was precisely the latter who said: “Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had a chance to spend time with them? How are they doing as a couple?” “You’re always investigating, Andy,” added his partner.

Almost as if it had been planned, the little Stormi came on the scene. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter interrupted the live conversation. “You have a visitor,” Anderson Cooper said.

“I know, that’s little Stormi”, said Kris Jenner, who added: “Hey, Stormi. You sit here. Nice distraction! Good time, Stormi. Perfect. Right in the moment.”

Watch the moment Stormi rescues Kris Jenner from question about Kim KArdashian and Pete Davidson