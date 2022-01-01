‘Spider-Man: no way home’ surpassed The Dark Knight at the box office after two weeks of release | Movies and series

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains at number one within two weeks of its theatrical release. According to Deadline, the movie confirming the Spiderverse has so far grossed $ 536 million in the United States and Canada.

This figure not only places it as one of the most successful of Sony Pictures, but it puts it ahead of titles such as Rogue one: a Star Wars story of 2016, which achieved $ 532 million dollars.

Spider-Man defeated Batman

But Spider-Man: no way home beat not only Strar Wars, but one of the most popular Warner Bros tapes, The Dark Knight, which made $ 534 million in 2008. So far, the film with Tom Holland is Disney’s third highest grossing in the United States, only behind Avengers: endgame and Star Wars: the force awakens.

Without a doubt, Spider-Man: no way home is a feat for superhero cinema. Not only has the film stolen viewers’ interest, but it also managed to carry out one of the most requested fan services by all: the Spiderverse, an event that brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

In the comics, one of the villains in the Spiderverse saga was known as Morlun. Photo: composition LR.

The film gave fans what they wanted to see in a Spider-Man movie, but it also brought shocks and surprises, and even gave closure for important characters to the spider-man franchise. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei and more, the feature film is the third led by the English actor. The film is in theaters.