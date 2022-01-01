‘Spider-Man: no way home’ surpassed The Dark Knight at the box office after two weeks of release | Movies and series

Spider-Man: No Way Home remains at number one within two weeks of its theatrical release. According to Deadline, the movie confirming the Spiderverse has so far grossed $ 536 million in the United States and Canada.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker