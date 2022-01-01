Sony would be thinking of Emma Stone to be Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man: No Way Home it was the most successful movie of the year. With impressive box office numbers (despite its recent premiere) and an audience that has received this latest installment positively, confirming what had been seen in the first two installments of this saga.

That is why Sony wants to continue developing stories in this multiverse, the main added value of this movie. For it, they would be in talks with Emma Stone so that it can be again Gwen stacy, although this time if he would become Spider-Gwen, since in the version of Spiderman that has Andrew Garfield as the protagonist, Stone plays Stacy as the partner of Spider-Man.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker