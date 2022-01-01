Sony would be thinking of Emma Stone to be Spider-Gwen

Spider-Man: No Way Home it was the most successful movie of the year. With impressive box office numbers (despite its recent premiere) and an audience that has received this latest installment positively, confirming what had been seen in the first two installments of this saga.

That is why Sony wants to continue developing stories in this multiverse, the main added value of this movie. For it, they would be in talks with Emma Stone so that it can be again Gwen stacy, although this time if he would become Spider-Gwen, since in the version of Spiderman that has Andrew Garfield as the protagonist, Stone plays Stacy as the partner of Spider-Man.

Recall that Spider-Gwen is a character within the Spiderman multiverse, in which the mutant spider bites Gwen instead of Peter Parker, turning her into a spider woman.

Spider-Gwen comic picture

The note from now on contains some spoilers, so if you haven’t seen Spiderman: No Homecoming, we recommend that you do so and then pick up this note where you left off.

This information has not yet been confirmed, but it must be taken into account that there were also rumors that were later confirmed in the film, such as that Andrew would save MJ, that Toby would not fight with Dr. Octopus, Venom would return to his universe. and even the number of Spiderman suits that would be in the movie.

The machinery of the production company seems to be working full-time to take advantage of the clean and jerk that this latest film has given, after it was also aired that Jennifer Lawrence could be part of a movie like Madame Web and that Garfield it could go back to other projects in the Marvel universe.

With the popularity of the current leads Tom Holland and Zendaya, the fact that these rumors are known open a light of hope for the multiverse to keep connecting in the next movies, although it seems unlikely that will happen.

We will have to see how this news progresses to know in more detail Sony’s plans to continue the success of Spiderman. Without a doubt, we await you with open arms.